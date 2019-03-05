#sponsored

A custom-printed booklet is an excellent marketing tool that you can use to relay to your customers all the information they need in a visually appealing manner. According to experts, booklets are one of the most versatile marketing tools today – they are not only easy to distribute at events and expos, but they also can feature comprehensive details about your business and offerings.

Unlike newspaper classifieds that have lots of information crammed onto a single page, or internet marketing that’s more confusing and complicated with stiff competition, booklets put your business on the spotlight with several pages dedicated entirely to your solutions. They are an ideal distraction-free informational tool for any company.

Here is how to use booklets to boost your business’ bottom line

There are dozens of ways for you to use booklets to educate your target audience, generate sales leads and also increase sales. For instance, with booklets, you can:

Target specific audience

One of the biggest challenges that businesses face today is to fine-tune information to capture the attention of their target audience. With booklets, this will be least of your worries because they allow you to offer all relevant information about your solutions as well as any other key detail about your business. This way, you can avail substantial information into a single compact piece. You can even include a call to action to nudge clients to do whatever it is you wish them to do.

Build your brand

Booklets are an excellent marketing platform and can help you establish your business as a brand. You can mail the booklets to your prospects and existing customers to make your business known. Better yet, you can have the printer send them directly for you. Top printers like https://www.helloprint.co.uk/ offer such services, making it convenient for you.

Offer something tangible

Booklets feel way more personal and authentic compared to digital marketing. It’s true that the latter may offer significant exposure, but that’s all there’s to it. A booklet is tangible and more thoughtful and will imprint in the client’s brain better than other advertising modes.

Stand out from the rest

One thing is sure – your peers are consistently looking for ways to stand out. Using printed booklets gives you edge over your peers as they are visually appealing, informative, effective and affordable. Just ensure that they are high quality and that you display them well for clients to see. You can even use full-colour booklets to grab attention from your peers’ marketing pieces.