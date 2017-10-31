5 Reasons HR Should Be the Backbone of Your Organization

By Brooke Chaplan

The human resources team is an integral part of many successful organizations. They play a key role in making hiring decisions, ensuring the working environment is safe, and promoting and maintaining employee satisfaction. Here are five reasons why the HR team should be the backbone of every workplace.

They Manage Compensation, Benefits, and Corporate Strategy

Compensation and benefits packages are probably at the forefront of every employees mind. HR specialists can develop compensation packages that are realistic for a job’s requirements but also competitive with other businesses. HR professionals also know what types of benefits packages will attract and retain employees, and they know how to negotiate group packages in order to lower a company’s overall costs. Not to mention, human capital has a profound impact on a company’s success. It’s very important for corporate decision makers to have HR experience in order to understand how to assess current staff members and make predictions for the future of an organization.

They Promote a Safe Working Environment

Employers are required to provide their employees with a safe working environment, and HR makes sure this requirement is fulfilled. HR staff members maintain accurate safety logs and paper trails to ensure that an organization is compliant with the U.S. Occupational Health and Safety Administration’s regulations as well as all federal and state employment laws. HR professionals also work to limit the employer’s liability in relation to unfair employment practices. They work to resolve all issues in the workplace that are brought to their attention and are trained to notice when an issue may be arising. If left unattended, some employment issues could land the organization in a legal battle regarding discrimination or harassment in the workplace.

They Play a Key Role in Recruiting

Every employee will leave an organization at some point, and some are certainly hard to replace. But, HR staff members manage the hiring process from recruiting to processing the new hire. They are able to develop the best methods for recruiting and screening potential new hires to determine who the best candidates are. With this expertise, they are able to figure out which applicant screening systems will work best to generate the most qualified candidates for the organization’s hiring needs. They can also provide guidance to middle-level management in order to deter them from making any bad hiring decisions.

They Ensure Employee Satisfaction

It’s important that employees feel satisfied and confident within their jobs, and if they aren’t, they should be able to address their concerns with someone. That’s where HR comes in. The HR team helps an organization achieve higher performance levels and morale by ensuring employees have a place to go if they are struggling with a work-related issue. HR professionals listen to and employees concerns and determine the best course of action to take when addressing and fixing the issue. If handled correctly, the employee should walk away with greater job satisfaction and feel good knowing their employer took their concerns seriously and effectively addressed them.

They Make Employee Management Easier

HR, when done correctly, comes with mountains of paperwork, which can lead to a giant headache. An empowered human resources department can make all of the paperwork, policy, and data much easier to organize and access. For some small businesses, this may just be a proper filing system. For others, especially a growing business, a human resources management system is the way to go. An HR rep can easily enter employee and company information into these programs to be organized and stored digitally. This doesn’t mean they can ditch the physical paperwork, but it does mean they can access the information on their computer faster and easier.

HR professionals take on many key roles in an organization. From managing employee paperwork and ensuring employment satisfaction to recruiting and developing the best employees, they play a critical role in ensuring an organization is successful and employees are satisfied. With the right HR team and the appropriate tools at their disposal, there’s no limit to what an organization can achieve.