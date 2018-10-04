By Rebecca D’Souza

While moving office can be a very exciting time, it also brings with it a unique set of challenges that can be stressful for any business owner. With so much to think about and so many plates to spin at once, it is easy for important details to be forgotten, which can prove costly for a company. A poorly executed move can spell disaster for a business but when done right, it re-energize staff and create opportunities for productivity to thrive.

With the continued and growing reliance on technology, IT infrastructure should be a high priority when moving office. After all, IT problems are both costly and time-consuming issues to resolve, especially during an office move, when time is a luxury and money is tight. However, the good news is that measures can be taken for this to be avoided.

Here are some infallible tips to ensure that your IT infrastructure isn’t affected when you move from your old office to your new premises.

Speak to the IT specialists first

Sorting out IT infrastructure is a daunting task, especially when moving systems from one office to another. It is certainly something that should be left to the experts, as we all know, a small mistake in the computing world can be unforgiving.

Before agreeing to the lease for the new premises, ask your IT specialist to have a look at the new office to make sure it is an ideal space for your IT infrastructure to work. For example, they will be able to map out where the servers will sit, and if the office is ventilated enough for it to work properly.

Planning is key

Moving offices is a big task and it will need to be planned meticulously. Anthony Robinson, Managing Director of Oxford removals company, Robinson Relocation, agrees. He says: “Many businesses underestimate the time and effort that an office move requires. It’s really important to make checklists for pre-move and post-move to ensure that nothing gets forgotten and everything runs as smoothly as possible.” Ensuring that your IT infrastructure is one of the issues on top of the checklist will be fundamental. It will save you money and lots of time in the long run.

If you are thinking of using the office move as an opportunity to change your internet and phone providers, it is important to give yourself and the provider plenty of time to get everything up and running. This can be a time-consuming process so it’s essential to organize at least 6 months in advance of moving. Remember, even if you are not switching, you will need to update your current provider with the new information. It goes without saying but a business without a phone line will be calamitous and with some early planning, this can be easily avoided.

The Cloud

In recent years, there has been a movement towards using cloud computing technology for both personal and business use. The cloud has led to a shift in the way businesses think about IT.

The cloud can enable a more streamlined and cost-effective way of running a business. It remotely stores data and programs off-site in a secure location. Many cloud-based systems have the functionality to backup files and data automatically. This is both hugely beneficial for saving the company time but perhaps more importantly, sensitive documents are kept safe in multiple locations. This also means that your team could work remotely, minimizing downtime during the move. Maybe the office move is an opportunity for your business to start using the cloud?

Create an office floor plan

Organizing an accurate floor plan of your new office will help you envisage exactly how much space you have to play with as well as highlighting potential problems that may occur in the future. This could be a good chance to speak to your IT specialist to go through how to arrange the desks in order to optimize the use of phone lines. This could also highlight if the office has enough power sockets for example. This may sound petty, but something as small as not having enough power adapters could eat into your precious time.

Drawing up a floor plan can also future-proof the office space. You will be able to prepare for team expansion, and arrange for the IT infrastructure to be set and ready for when you choose to expand. It is much easier set up the whole office as opposed to hiring an IT specialist in as and when people join the team.

Rebecca D’Souza is the former editor of Manufacturing Global and has worked as a journalist for Retail Digital and Business Review Europe. She now works as a Freelance Writer and enjoys writing about small business trends.

Office stock photo by Africa Studio/Shutterstock