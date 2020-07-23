Companies are getting conscious of how sustainable their operations are and how they manage their waste. There are companies that make recycled products or have effective waste management programs in place. One way to manage waste is by using a trash compactor to store more trash in less space.

In this article, we will look at some companies that are championing recycling and sustainability.

Companies That Focus on Recycling

Accenture

Accenture has worked towards reducing its environmental footprint per employee. It is promoting sustainable growth, and the company’s top priorities are to reuse, recycle, and manage e-waste efficiently.

Intel

Intel has recycled more than 75% of the total waste generated by its operations since 2008. The company even linked a portion of the employees’ compensation to solid waste recycling metrics in 2013.

Estee Lauder

Estee Lauder is known for minimizing waste and continues to identify new ways to improve recovery. Their manufacturing and distribution facilities have sent zero waste to landfill since 2003. They incinerate non-recyclable waste and convert it into energy.

Eaton

Eaton reduced its waste being sent to landfills by 24.9% since 2015. More than 120 Eaton facilities send zero waste to landfill. It aims to increase the number of sites in the coming years.

Texas Instruments

Texas Instruments invests in reusing or recycling materials across its operations. It aims to reduce the potential environmental impact by sourcing materials responsibly and through efficient waste management.

Companies Selling 100% Recycled Products

Green Toys

Green Toys makes toys from recycled milk jugs. So far, they have recycled 55 million jugs since they started the company. As they are kids’ toys, they prioritize safety and ensure that their toys pass domestic and international safety and environmental regulations. They even do sustainable shipping.

Allbirds

They make footwear from 100 percent recycled materials, which include sheep’s wool, recycled cardboard, castor bean oil, and plastic. Allbirds works with sustainable farming and animal welfare groups to ethically source sheep’s wool. They use 60 percent less energy during the manufacturing process, thus making footwear truly sustainable.

Rothy’s

Rothy’s uses recycled plastic to make trendy and stylish shoes for women. They have recycled over 12 million plastic water bottles. The woven plastic look like knitted fabric from a distance, and the plastic helps the shoes feel flexible. The knitted plastic allows for a greater range of movement. Moreover, their packages are reusable.

Cotopaxi

Cotopaxi uses sustainable llama wool and to-be discarded fabric to make outdoor gear and clothing. They use as much fabric as possible instead of discarding it and minimize their overall waste.

Cotopaxi even reserves 2 percent of its total revenue to combat world poverty. They have committed to several causes, such as improving education and healthcare in the poorest regions in the world.

TerraCycle

The way TerraCycle works is pretty straightforward – they collect any type of discarded item and sell it to other companies that collect used goods. TerraCycle has the resources and the network to reuse almost all types of products. If someone is looking to recycle something, they can just type it in the search bar to check if the company is willing to accept it.

Companies Recycling Their Products

Nike

Nike is a leading athletic footwear brand in the world. They have a great recycling program. You can put your trainers (not necessarily Nike trainers) into Nike Reuse-A-Shoe collection point at certain Nike stores.

Then, they will separate the rubber, foam, textile, and leather components and turn them into granules. These are then used to make new footwear, clothing, or playground surfaces.

Lush and The Body Shop

Both these brands, Lush and The Body Shop, have similar ‘Return and Win’ programs.

If you return Lush’s five cosmetic black pots, you will receive a free face mask. Then, the pots will be ground down and turned into new packaging.

In the case of The Body Shop, if you return five of its empty bottles or tubes, you will receive a cash reward.

MAC

Most of your make-up is from MAC? Then take advantage of their Back-to-MAC scheme. If you return six primary packaging containers from MAC to one of its make-up counters, you get a free lipstick of your choice.

Tesco

You can earn Tesco Clubcard points by returning empty inkjet printer cartridges or donating to Tesco Charity Partners. Though all inkjet printer cartridges are accepted, only certain types are eligible to earn Clubcard points.

These are just some recycling company names, but there are many more who are following the lead. This will definitely benefit our planet and future generations.

Erich Lawson is passionate about saving the environment through effective recycling techniques and modern innovations. He works with Compactor Management Company and writes on a variety of topics related to recycling, including tips and advice on how balers, compactors and shredders can be used to reduce industrial waste. He loves helping businesses understand how to lower their monthly garbage bills and increase revenue from recycling.

Photo courtesy Allbirds