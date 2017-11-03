Options to Start a Business With No Money

By Lidia Staron

One of the biggest hurdles that entrepreneurs face when launching their business is insufficient funds. It could be that they don’t want to sacrifice the steady income that they get from their jobs. Or they don’t have enough savings that can be used to fund the business. Whatever the case may be, having little to no money doesn’t mean you can’t have a business. Below are 5 options you can choose from to get your business off the ground despite your lack of capital.

Start on the side

If you’re hesitant to start your business because you don’t want to lose your steady income, then don’t quit your job just yet. Start your business on the side. No need to jump right into the deep end. Get your feet wet first by handling your business over the weekends and at night. One type of business that you can easily run on-the-fly is selling your skills. For creatives, this can mean selling stuff you’ve made on Etsy, eBay, Amazon. Some people can use their know-how and earn money as consultants. You can offer a service such as babysitting or dog-walking in your neighborhood. These businesses do not require much money to start and you can earn money from the get-go which you can then use to infuse capital into your business and make it grow.

Look for financing options

There are plenty of financing available to entrepreneurs. You just gotta know where to look. Yes, banks do offer business loans. And yes, family and friends can also offer you loans. But what if those are not options open to you? Are there any alternatives? Yes, there are. You can get an unsecured loan from various lenders. Banks can offer a business line of credit which you can use as you need it instead of getting a huge lump sum right off the bat. You can get online cash advances from payday lenders. Some offer merchant cash advances where you get a lump sum payment in exchange for a percentage of your future sales. You can also get Small Business Administration (SBA) loans which is guaranteed by the government. This allows you a bit of breathing room in making payments to your loan since the monthly amounts are significantly lower and the payment terms longer. You can also use your credit card or even pursue venture capital. And if you’re brave enough, you can get your funding through a Crowdfunding platform like Kickstarter. Not only will you be able to get capital, you can receive initial feedback from people about your business idea.

Keep in mind that before you consider which financing option is for you, you should first take a lot at how much capital you need. Not all businesses are created equal so there’s no one-size-fits-all amount when it comes to capital. What you need to do to determine how much money you need is to list down all the items you’ll need to start your business. Do your research on how much each item will cost. Don’t ever guess because you might overestimate or, worse, underestimate your needs. And lenders may not find you a risk they’d be willing to take if you can’t even be bothered to do research properly and provide them with a clear, well-thought-out business plan.

Do everything yourself

We’ve all heard that the best way to run a business is to delegate. As business owner, you concentrate on the big picture while your virtual assistant deals with the little details. Now, don’t get us wrong. This is a really good practice so that you don’t get bogged down with everything that you end up not getting anything done. However, if you lack funds, then an assistant is an expense you cannot afford to have. It may be a very difficult few months for you but as soon as you rake in some income, you can start allotting a budget for an assistant.

Lidia Staron has been working as a writer, editor and literary coach for 5 years. She contributes articles about the role of finance in the strategic-planning and decision-making processes.