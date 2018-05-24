Logo design is extremely essential to your business success because it reflects your brand identity and is the first thing customer associate with when thinking about your company.

By Nina Simons

First impressions are important and it only takes consumers 10 seconds to recognize a brand through its logo. Having an eye-catching logo can help your product stand out amongst your competitors. Many successful companies such as Nike, Uber, Google, Microsoft all have some of the best logo designs. These logos are often iconic, recognizable, and persuasive because they convey a powerful message and emotion relating to the company’s values.

What is a Logo?

Logo is central to your company’s visual identity and often gain meanings over time. Many people often have a positive or negative connotation relating to a logo based on their personal experience dealing with your company. For example, the Nike swoosh logo is iconic for its unique and simplistic design. The original logo was created by graphic designer Carolyn Davidson in 1971 for $35 and took over 17 hours of design.

Overtime, customers associate the swoosh logo with Nike as well as its slogan Just Do It. Eventually the word Nike was dropped from the logo leaving just the swoosh symbol. Being one of the most successful sports brand in modern history, many customers associate Nike with quality and make purchase decisions whenever they identify the logo.

While not every logo design can have the success and longevity of the Nike swoosh logo, it’s important to keep in mind that a logo is a crucial symbol that represents your brand; therefore, a good logo design can increase brand recognition. A good logo design should be able to stand on its own and can be adaptable in print as well as online across various products and multiple platforms. When creating a logo, it’s important to make sure that the logo should be timeless and can stay relevant many years into the future.

Let’s dive more into the definition of logo and various type of logo designs such as logotype designs, logomark designs or combinations of both concepts. Logotype designs contain text or a company name written in a creative and stylized way. Some logotype examples are Uber, Google, Coca Cola, Disney, Nestle, and more.

Examples of Logotype Designs

Logomark designs contain a graphic, symbol or some other form of visual identity without any company name. Logomark examples are Apple, Nike, Shell, Target, and more.

Examples of Logomark Designs

Sometimes companies combine both these elements into their logo designs. For examples companies such as Starbucks, NFL, Nasa, Harley Davidson and Amazon contain both texts and visual imagery for their logos.

Dos and Don’ts of Logos

While there are many great logos that exist, there are also very bad logos out there that can hurt your business. Logos that are culturally insensitive and controversial can take away from your business and create a disconnect between you and your customers. When creating a logo, make sure you follow these simple dos and don’ts to convey the right message.

Dos

Keep it simple

Make it readable

Be flexible and consistent

Have a positive message

Don’ts

Have splashy colors

Use stock images

Include controversial images

Have negative connotations

Bad Logos Can Do More Harm to Your Business

For example, the Washington Redskins is one of the most controversial logos in sports. Despite backlash from fans, the company have continuously refused to update its logo. Every year, as football season starts the company must spend much needed PR efforts to defend its logo instead of focusing on improving its team. In this case, the bad logo take away the focus of the company and portray a negative and insensitive image about the brand.

A logo should be the cornerstone of your business because it represents who you are, what you do, and your company’s values. Since the logo is one of the most effective marketing tool any company could have. Your company logo should be unique, adaptable and effective in order to convey your company’s values. By having a unique logo, you can attract new customers stand out amongst your competitors. The latest statistics show that there are over 65 million business Facebook pages; therefore, it’s important to have an image that easily identifiable. Prior to designing a logo, you should research your competition. Use attractive colors and abstract elements in order to make a strong impression. 80% of customers can identify a brand based on its colors. By conveying the right message with your logo, you can build and maintain strong relationship with your customers.