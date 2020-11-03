What is the ROI?

Return on investment is the abbreviation of “ROI”. It measures the return on investment. It can be calculated by the following formula,

ROI = (Net Profit / Total Cost) x 100

What Is Return on Ad Spend?

Return on advertising spend is the abbreviation of ROAS. This is the amount of revenue earned by a particular ad or ad campaign and the amount spent on that ad or campaign. ROAS allowing you to determine whether to continue investing in the ad or campaign. It also allows you to evaluate the effectiveness of a given ad or ad campaign.

ROAS = (Revenue Generated by Ad / Money Invested in Ad) x 100

Now we clear the difference between ROI Vs ROAS from example

Suppose ABC earns $ 110,000 and spends $ 30,000 on advertising. Additionally, software cost and other cost about $ 90,000. In this situation, you can find out how effective the company’s ABC campaign is by using the ROI and ROAS formula:

In case of ROI

ROI = (Net Profit / Total Cost) x 100

= (-$10,000/ $120,000) x 100 = -8.33%

Net profit = Total Revenue – Total cost

= 110,000 – 120,000 = -$10,000

In the case of ROAS

ROAS = (Revenue Generated by Ad / Money Invested in Ad) x 100

= ($110,000 / $30,000) x 100 = 366%

Therefore, the ROI shows that the entire project business has not been paid for, while ROAS provides a highly positive number indicating that the ads are effective. Company ABC is losing money. When you run a digital advertising campaign, it is important to keep ROI and ROAS equal. Otherwise, you can invest a lot of money in a campaign that will cause total damage to your business.

The biggest difference between ROI and ROAS

The ROI is calculated by the amount you make after paying your expenses, but the ROAS is a measure of how much you earn. ROI only determines the worth of your ads campaign according to investment. ROI can show you the negative number, but not the ROAS on the other hand, even though it shows you if you are lost.

Therefore, you should use ROI when looking at the overall health of the advertising departments. advertisers can narrow down the ad categories at any time to make them more profitable. Advertising professionals are ROAS to find out if their ads are getting back what they spent. ROI is well suited for long-term profitability, while ROAS is well suited for short-term strategic growth.

Tips to Manage Your Google Ads Spend

What are Google Ads?

Google Advertising is a paid advertising platform that falls within the scope of a marketing channel called PPC (Pay-Per-Click), where you have to pay per impression or click per ad.

1. Daily Ads budgets

It is the average amount you are willing to spend on each ad campaign in your account for each day. Ad budget entirely depends on you and you can change this at any time according to your budget limit. The average daily budget will help you manage how much your daily campaign expenses will increase. Various tools help you get your ad campaign free. If you are limited on spending $5 per day, google additionally support to promoting your campaign and creating your ads free.

2. Paying for Google Ads

The advertiser can control its budget through PPC (Pay Per Click) advertising. Advertisers set their budget limits according to per click or per day. Google ads payment is paid by bank or with your debit or credit cards. Since you have set limits on how much you can spend, you should not be surprised about the costs.

3. Maximum cost per click

Your payment depends on your choosing keyword. Some keywords are very familiar to users. The advertiser can bid according to their budget limit. You limit the amount you are willing to pay per click on your ad by determining the maximum price per click bid. You can set each click bid for ad groups or individual keywords.

4. Track results and refine your Ads strategy

ROI is an important measure. With the help of the Google exchange tracking tool, you can track conversion cost or conversion rates to check the profitability of keywords. Google Analytics used for advanced ROI analysis. Advertisers can use profitable ads and keywords with the conversion data. All can be tested and adjusted keywords and phrases, your website, your ads, your budget, and how much you bid. Manage your test carefully. You can accurately predict the results after making small changes and run for a few days.

5. Stick to your budget

Stick on your budget for a few months before evaluating your outcome, once you have determined your monthly Google Advertising marketing budget. Google Advertising allows you to set a daily limit on how much you want your budget to show for your ad, however, note that your daily spending may exceed your budget in a few days. when more people want the words, you speak and when traffic slows down Google shows your ads several times a day.

Wrap up

If you do not have an internal scoop, AdWords budget issues can be difficult to resolve. Applying a monthly or quarterly budget to a daily budget takes patience and learning to spot trends is a practice. If you do not know exactly how AdWords works, this can be a big challenge for you.

Venkatesh C.R. is a serial entrepreneur with a distinct passion for taking nascent businesses to great heights. An early entrant in the mobile application technology, Venkatesh grew his flagship company, Dot Com Infoway (DCI) to be recognized as one of the world’s leading digital marketing, web, and mobile app development & marketing companies.

Additionally, Venkatesh is the Co-founder of Magzter Inc., the world’s largest and fastest growing cross platform global digital magazine store. An inspiration to all DCI teammates, Venkatesh drives multiple businesses and priorities with uncanny ease and enthusiasm. He is often heard saying, “Everything is possible, especially the impossible,” to his colleagues

ROI stock photo by ktasimar/Shutterstock