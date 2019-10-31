Every season offers a unique opportunity for small businesses to thrive. Each season brings their own holidays and events that change people’s consumption habits and allow businesses to reach out and connect with their customers in a whole other way. To decide how to do this, businesses must pay close attention to consumer behavior, detect trends and tailor their seasonal marketing strategies accordingly.

While the specific strategies might differ for different businesses and different seasons, one thing remains universally relevant in the digital era: the use of social media to promote seasonal products, events and promotions. Research shows that there are 3.2 billion daily social media users, and 54% of these are using social media to find and buy products. That is an overwhelmingly large number to ignore and must be capitalized on by all businesses.

With this in mind, one of the best things a small business owner can do for their business is to take some time to develop a good social media marketing plan. This plan needs to outline the different ways you want to reach out to your target audience via social media. Planning unique and engaging content for each holiday is a great way to connect with your audience and make sure you don’t miss out on anything that is important for your consumers – this is how customer relationships are built! It not only saves you time and energy trying to pick the right content for the right time over and over again, it also ensures you are always on schedule and never find yourself without content on the day it was supposed to go out.

Each season brings its own opportunities to connect with your audience. While there are many ways to do this, here are our top seven seasonal marketing tips that every small business owner should know when developing a seasonal marketing plan.

Tip #1 Decorate Your Business Website & Social Media Channels

When it’s time to deck the halls with Christmas lights or hang up cobwebs on the walls for Halloween, it’s also time to give our online presence a holiday make-over. Upload seasonal cover photos and profile pictures or add seasonal elements like a Santa hat or a pumpkin to your logo, depending on the holiday. Using seasonal color palettes in your posts like orange and black for Halloween, and green and red for Christmas is also a smart way to remind your followers of the seasonal festivities every time you make a post. Make sure you stay on brand though – it’s important that your company’s personality shines through all the glitter and confetti.

Of course, we know that small businesses don’t have the enormous resources needed to hire professional graphic designers and get lots of imagery created but we have thought of everything and have done the research for you. A quick and simple tool to create stunning seasonal content for your social media profile is PosterMyWall. It is an online graphic design tool that offers thousands of ready-made professional-looking seasonal templates in all social media sizes that are perfect for your small business.

Check out these captivating designs available on PosterMyWall for Christmas:

Tip #2 Create a unique Social Media Content Calendar

Scrambling to create a high-quality post at the last minute can lead to some nasty results. A solution to this is making seasonal social media calendars for your business before the season begins so that you can keep track of what content needs to be published when and create it accordingly. As a result, you will start creating more effective social media posts that have received their due time and attention because they were not put together in a hurry. An example of such a social media calendar is one designed by PosterMyWall specifically for Halloween to help businesses maximize their engagement as well as sales by creating amazing seasonal content for their social media.

Especially for holiday marketing, a social media calendar is key because it will provide you with a full picture of your marketing plan. Seeing all the upcoming posts lined up next to each other will make it easier to spot repetition or other factors that might hinder your ads and posts from performing at their best. Creating unique and engaging content each time you post is key to igniting the spark and holding the interest of your potential customers. Standing out from other businesses demands planning and purposeful content so make sure you start your planning early and stick to it with the help of a social media publishing calendar.

Tip #3 Use Your Social Media Platforms Even More Frequently

You should be posting regularly on social media regardless of the season to maintain top-of-the-mind awareness among consumers. In the holiday season, however, it becomes important to post even more frequently to be visible in the constant inflow of seasonal posts by different businesses. Remember that your audience is constantly being bombarded with social media posts and needs to see your content over and over again to properly register it and make a decision based on it so it is also essential to publish your content on all suitable social media platforms that your audience is present on.

This doesn’t mean you have to create the same content again and again in different social media sizes. Simply use the free Resize option in the PosterMyWall editor to make the same design in different sizes in one simple step.

Considering the vast number of ads and posts during peak season, creating as much attractive content as possible will work in your favour. Posting 3 times a day before Christmas instead of 1, allows you the possibility of reaching more people, and using stunning, professional-looking visuals in these posts will get your audience to engage with your content – and that is the main goal of your marketing strategy.

Tip #4 Promote Your Relevant Products For Each Season or Holiday

If you are in the business of selling customized greeting-cards, Christmas might be the best time of the year for you to spend the biggest part of your marketing budget and efforts on. If you are a coffee shop, you might want to boost all your pumpkin-spiced food items in Fall. Starbucks has made their Pumpkin Spice Latte, or PSL as they call it, their star product for Fall season.

The point is: you need to take stock of all your offerings and see what you should be focusing your energies on promoting in specific seasons. Such products, if marketed right, have the chance of becoming best-sellers during the relevant time of the year. So make sure you dig deep into your product portfolio and analyse which products has the best chance to sell at which time of the year, come up with strategies to market them, and then implement those strategies on social media using engaging seasonal designs from PosterMyWall as added support.

Tip #5 Create Video Updates

When it comes to using social media to promote your small business, posting video content is the key to success. Video is the consumer’s favorite type of content and 54% consumers want to see more video content from their favorite brands and consumers. Adding a seasonal twist to your video content lets your audience know that you are relevant and active in promoting your business. It is also an effective way to make your audience pause mid-scroll and actually engage with your content – which has now become a truly incredible feat to achieve.

An easy way to create relevant and engaging visual content is to use PosterMyWall’s extensive video templates library to make professional-looking content with minimal effort and financial input. For example, here’s how you can create spooky designs for Halloween:

Simply pick a suitable template, customize the text and media, if you want to, and post! To change the media, you can upload your own video content or choose from the stock video library to give the template a personal touch. You can even convert static designs to video in one simple step by replacing an image with a video. It’s super easy!

Tip #6 #Hashtag it

Hashtags play a very important role in the world of social media marketing. They are used in seasonal branded campaigns by companies to source user-generated content, like UPS did with their #WishesDelivered Christmas campaign. Customers were encouraged to tag their holiday wish posts with #WishesDelivered and lucky winners got their wishes granted by UPS, and for every instance of the hashtag being used, UPS donated $1 to charity. The campaign generated a lot of hype and goodwill for UPS.

Even if you don’t have the resources to run a branded hashtag campaign, seasonal hashtags can still help increase your visibility on social media. Tagging your posts with popular hashtags means people will have a higher chance of seeing your content. You can use sites like Vision Creative Group to find some really good generic hashtags that you can use for your small social media marketing purposes all year-round, and sites like RiteTag if you are looking for more specific seasonal hashtags like #merrychristmas and #instachristmas for Christmas season.

Tip #7 Build & Join a Community

Don’t just try to get as many followers on social media as you possibly can. Instead, you need to focus on finding customers who are actually interested in your brand and the ideas it embodies. These people are most likely to share your social media content, and who knows – they might even become your loyal customers!

So how do you find these people? First, you need to have a clear idea of who your target audience is and then put yourself in their shoes to understand what Facebook groups or other platforms they would be a part of, or what hashtags they would be following on social media? For example, to sell Christmas products that are targeted at parents, you can join the Facebook group, “Mums who love Christmas” among others, Then, you have to focus on creating more refined and focused content for that specific audience that would make it more likely for them to convert to customers.

That’s all!

There you have it! These are some of the most important tips to keep in mind as a small business when developing your seasonal marketing strategies. Remember that if you are persistent with your marketing efforts, you will definitely be successful in connecting with your customers and boosting your seasonal sales.