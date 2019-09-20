#sponsored

Do you check your bank account regularly on your smartphone, laptop or tablet to see how much money is still on your account? And do you often do this in the supermarket or while you’re queueing at the coffee shop? If your answer was ‘yes’ twice, we’ve got a third question for you: “How secure is your info when you do this?”. It’s possible you don’t know the answer to this. But if you, for instance, use the free Wi-Fi at the coffee shop, there’s a chance someone with bad intentions is metaphorically looking over your shoulder to steal your personal data. But luckily for you, you can choose to be safe at all times by installing a VPN.

Internet banking – what can go wrong?

Anno 2019, with banking apps for smartphones that only require a fingerprint or a password, it’s super easy to check your balance, schedule payments or transfer money anywhere and anytime. Handy, right? Unfortunately, cyber criminals also think this is handy. Probably you’ve heard stories of people that had their personal information stolen or bank accounts emptied. Using a VPN prevents hackers from being able to see your IP address and other personal info and thus identity theft through this.

What is a VPN?

In case you’ve never heard of a VPN, we’ll gladly explain what it is and what it does. A VPN or Virtual Private Network, is a secure connection that encrypts the personal data you send to another network. When you use a VPN, you use the internet through another server with another IP address. This allows you to use the internet anonymously, so what you do online can’t be traced back to you.

This means that when you’re in line at the coffee shop, using their free Wi-Fi, and transferring money to someone, your actual IP address and personal data isn’t visible to hackers. When someone tries to intercept your data, all they can see is the data from the server you’re using. You, on the other hand, are online anonymously.

It’s a good idea to ‘teach’ yourself to always connect to a VPN server whenever you use public Wi-Fi. That way, you’re safe online, in whatever you do and you don’t have to worry about your passwords and other details to end up in the wrong hands.

Safe banking anywhere and anytime with a VPN

Do you want to keep checking your bank account while using public Wi-Fi? Then you need a VPN. Luckily for you, installing a VPN is a piece of cake with GOOSE VPN. In just four easy steps you’re safely connected!

Choose your GOOSE VPN subscription. GOOSE VPN can be used on all your devices. Download GOOSE VPN on your device of choice or all of your devices. There is VPN for iPhone, iPad or any other device. Open the GOOSE VPN app and select one of the multiple servers worldwide. Once connected to the server of your choice, you can surf online or check your banking app when waiting for your cappuccino in line at the coffee shop. Super easy!

Keep safe, only do your banking in public places while using a VPN!