While you might be staying at home and working right now, at some point, you will need to think about your technology equipment. Every day there are new devices and advances in office technology. We are going to have further opportunities to purchase some of the latest office equipment over the next couple of years. It’s excellent news. However, shipping is a crucial factor that must be planned in order to keep your supplies in excellent condition. How do you ship the latest office electronics in a way that keeps all of your equipment safe?

Maybe you would like to install that server in a new office or ship those 50 laptops across the country to the new office. Whatever the case, you need to send it with care. Here are some basic guidelines to help you ship electronics safely.

Pack Everything Carefully

As with all fragile items, you need to carefully pack the electronics and give them enough padding so that they are thoroughly protected when they are being transported. Some basic padding supplies include sturdy boxes, bubble wrap, and Styrofoam to keep your technology from moving around.

It is important to take especially fragile tech into consideration as well. Circuit boards are particularly fragile and can break if they are not provided with sufficient packaging. You may need to add more packing and pay extra attention to how the circuit boards are positioned. Small parts can easily break from boards that shift around too much during the shipping process.

Separate Your Supplies

Start by unplugging everything and separating accessories, cords, and adaptors. Place these accessories in a bag and tape them to the electronic equipment if possible. Detach any additional components on the main equipment and package them in a plastic bag.

Wrap Them Tightly

Wrap larger pieces of equipment in bubble wrap and make sure they are well protected. Bubble wrap can help you reduce the chances of supplies getting scratched and dented when they’re being transported. Tape them all up and then place each piece of equipment in a box. Seal everything up and shake it to make sure nothing moves around inside.

Seek Professional Assistance

If you have especially valuable or delicate supplies, it may be best to seek professional assistance. When it comes to PCB shipping (printed circuit boards), you will want to ensure that the right materials are protecting your circuit boards when they are being shipped. Shipping professionals will be able to determine how your equipment should be packaged based on its size and durability. By using the right shipping supplies, you can significantly reduce the chances of damaging your technology.

Consider Shipping Insurance

Add insurance to these types of shipments to cover your expenses should anything happen to the equipment while it is being shipped. Just be sure insurance will cover the items you are shipping. Having shipping insurance for the items that you ship protects both you and your buyers if anything gets damaged or lost. However, if your items are inexpensive and easy to replace, you may not have to get insurance for all of them.

Safe shipping practices will say a lot about the quality of your company and the services that you provide. Take the time to determine exactly what you plan on shipping regularly so that you have an effective and consistent solution for handling your products and supplies. It is always a good idea to seek help from a professional in order to minimize risk when handling fragile items. By following the above tips, you will be able to keep your valuable supplies intact when they are being transported.

