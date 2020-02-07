Many people juggle between work, home, children, and taking care of their loved ones who may be aging, ill, or disabled. Handling family issues and everything that comes with taking care of a loved one can be quite overwhelming.

For most families, home care is a great option. It is a safe and affordable solution when it comes to looking after the seniors, sick, disabled patients. It also allows your loved ones to receive home care services in the comfort of their homes. Some of the incredible benefits of home care services include having access to skilled nursing at home, on-on-one focus and support, expert advice regarding diet and nutrition, and so much more.

If you’ve decided that home care is the right option for you and your loved one, you will need to find the right agency. You want to ensure that your family member receives the best care possible. But getting the right home care agency is not an easy task, it can be quite challenging. That’s because there are currently many home care agencies in the market. And some even promise what they cannot deliver. So you need to choose NDIS accredited providers only for your loved ones.

This article gives you some of the things that you should keep in mind when looking for a home care agency. They include:

Check if the home care agency is able to meet your needs

For people who have never been caregivers, it may be hard to understand the kind of services you may need to cater to the needs of your loved ones. The first step is to ask yourself the kind of daily activities your loved one needs help with, it could be mobility needs or medical supervision.

For example, if your father has arthritis, affecting his mobility and he needs his medication administered when you are at work, you will need somebody who you can trust to do this when you are away. Knowing your loved one’s needs will help you look for a home care agency that offers such services and one that you are more comfortable with. Additionally, there are home care agencies that can assess the needs of a patient and come up with a comprehensive care plan dedicated to care for that patient.

Credibility

Credibility is among the top things that you should look for when it comes to choosing a home care provider. A credible home care agency will strive to provide quality care services. For you to get the best care for your loved one, you must choose a reliable home care agency that enforces credibility in their professionals. For instance, the nurses at the home care agency should have valid practicing credentials with appropriate working experiences. The credentials are approved by regulatory boards and they indicate that the nurses will provide you with quality services.

You can also check out online company reviews and testimonials to help you determine the credibility of a particular home care provider. Getting first-hand information from previous patients who have dealt with a given home care agency is critical because it can provide you with insights into the quality of their services. That will help you make a more informed decision on which home care agency suits your needs.

Cost

Getting your loved one health care service can drain you and your family financially, especially if your loved one requires home care for a long term. Even though accessing home care services can be expensive [from $25 to $40 per hour], the benefits outweigh the costs. For instance, it will relieve you of caregiving burnout and ensure that your loved one gets quality care possible from skilled caregivers.

When choosing a home care provider, consider the amount of money you are willing to pay for home care services. After that, look for a home care provider which can provide you with best services within your budget.

Financial strains may deter many people from receiving home care services. However, you shouldn’t let that stop you from finding a good home care agency for your loved one. There are plenty of home care providers in the market that are both reliable and affordable.

Reputation

Some people may choose to hire a caregiver directly to provide care as opposed to hiring a caregiver from a home care agency. Even though working directly with a caregiver may be cost-effective, you must put in mind that by choosing to do so, you will be acting as the employer and be responsible for oversight, background checking confirming certifications, hiring, and firing. But if you choose to work with a reputable company, you will hand off these duties to that particular agency and focus on other important things.

Quality of care

The home care agency should have a 24-hour phone number that you can call when you want to inquire about something or if you have a complaint. The agency should also be able to respond to your first call. You should also check if the telephone staff seem caring, competent, and patient from the first contact. Check the agency’s procedure for receiving and resolving problems. How the home care agency responds to the first call can give you a good idea of the kind of care they offer to patients.

Required locations and time

Some home care agencies can connect you with their staff who may only work in certain areas. That’s why it is important to check with a home care agency whether or not their staff can work in your home at the required times. You should put in mind that your home location and requested time for caregiving may affect the availability of a caregiver, especially those caregivers who don’t work 24/7. Other home providers may prefer that you have a regular schedule for their staff to drop by, such as one a week or twice a week. Consider your needs or your loved one’s needs before you choose a home care agency so that you can get the most suitable one.

Home care agency stock photo by Africa Studio/Shutterstock