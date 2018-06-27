When it comes time for a business to develop a mobile app, one of the most important decisions will be whether to focus on developing for Android or iOS.

By Michael Kelley

Although each platform offers its own distinct perks, there are a plethora of reasons why it’s advantageous to create an Android app first. In the following article, we’ll share some of the benefits that stem from becoming an Android app developer.

Expanded Market Reach

First and foremost, one of the primary reasons to develop any type of mobile app is to connect as many potential customers with your business as possible. It just so happens that the Android platform dominates the mobile operating systems market. According to Statista, in Q4 of 2016, Android made up around 81.7 percent of the global market share, clearly putting the platform ahead of iOS by a wide margin.

Open Source

By using an open-source platform, an Android app developer will have direct access to everything the expansive Android community has to offer. This includes licensing, royalty-free, and the latest and greatest technology framework available. The open-source architecture of Android’s Software Development Kit (SDK) enables developers to stay up to speed with the latest enhancements in Android mobile app development.

The open-source nature of the tools that the Android platform provides also allows app developers to easily fix and improve apps. Once the app is deployed on the Google Play store or any other Android mobile app marketplace, the developer can further enhance the app by taking user advice and reviews into account.

Low Investment/High ROI

Compared to iOS, the Android platform has a much lower barrier to entry, which is especially appealing when you consider the high return on investment (ROI) that stems from Android’s enormous global market share. The Android app developer community has open access to Android SDK, which reduces costs for development and licensing.

Android app developers can easily break down the cost of development into three basic stages: application development, testing, and hardware costs for testing and mobile app deployment. To put it simply, being an Android app developer will provide access to a wider audience while costing less time and money.

Easy to Integrate

In regard to complex technical customization or integrating an app that is already created, the Android platform is second to none. Android app developers are able to seamlessly integrate and modify mobile apps to meet the needs of their business, as the platform is completely open to wide-ranging customization. The open-ended ability to integrate is a major reason why so many developers believe that Android is the optimal mobile platform, from application to process architecture.

Easier Adoption for Developers

Another advantage of Android app development is that the platform is primarily built in Java, which is one of the most popular and widely understood programming languages out there. Therefore, it’s much easier for software developers to transition to mobile app development under the umbrella of Android. On top of that, Android apps that are scripted in Java also come equipped with a sweeping set of libraries that developers can freely utilize.

SEO Optimization Through Google Play Links

Last but not least, developing an app on the Android platform also allows businesses to generate more brand awareness. Nowadays, brand success is heavily dependent on search engine optimization (SEO), and we all know that Google has the largest search engine on the internet.

Thus, hosting a mobile app on the Google Play store will provide long-lasting benefits to any type of business or service. By placing an Android app on the Google Play marketplace, it will be placed into Google’s app indexing library, which in turn will help convert app views to site page views. As your mobile app gains more clicks, the SEO ranking will continue to improve, making both the mobile app and company website more and more popular.

Michael Kelley is a professional tech writer and content strategist with an app development background. He specializes in Android & iOS app design, as well as blockchain & dapp technology.

