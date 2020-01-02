Ready to start sharing your SEO expertise? Then it’s time to consider starting your own business! Here’s your complete starting a consulting business checklist.

There are thousands of people who decide each month they’re tired of the daily grind and working hard for a boss that doesn’t appreciate their efforts. They leave their job to become entrepreneurs and start their own businesses.

More than 500,000 small businesses start each month and each one of them needs help getting noticed on the world wide web. One of the most effective ways to market a business online, whether it’s Wendy’s Fast Food or a business in someone’s basement selling hairclips is by search engine optimization.

Keep reading for everything you need to know for starting a consulting business checklist to get your SEO business going and headed towards success.

1. Make the Commitment

Starting a business has many positive aspects like being your own boss and setting your own schedule. These things can also end up being an obstacle to your success because you no longer have a boss to report to.

You’re not going to get anywhere when starting a consulting business by sleeping in until noon and binge-watching Netflix from the rest of the day. You need to make a commitment to your success and create an action plan to reach your goals.

2. Create a Solid Business Plan

Whether you just want to pick up a few clients as a freelancer doing SEO consulting or you’re planning on starting a fully-staffed business it’s a good idea to have a written business plan.

This business plan should include the following information:

Business Vision and Business Mission

Business structure and finances

Business projected expenses and income

Marketing plan

Administration policies and procedures

The more information you have detailed in writing, the easier it will be as you go about the daily operations of your business. Any concerns by staff, vendors, clients, investors, and government can be quickly answered by the policies already in place.

You’ll need to decide how many people you’ll hire, what staff you need, and what policies they’ll need to follow. You may want to hire a marketing and human resources department or choose to do your own marketing and handle paying contractors and employees through The PayStubs to make it easier and more economical when starting out.

This also gives you something to show clients, investors, and team members so that everyone has an understanding of what you do and why and how you do it.

3. Marketing Action Plan When Starting a Consulting Business Checklist

You can’t just hang the “open for business sign” and expect to be working full-time making what an established company makes in a day. You need to have a plan for how you are going to survive until you get enough clients to be successful.

You also need to figure out where and how you are going to attract those clients. One great thing about an SEO consulting business is that every business in every industry can benefit from SEO services. You just have to learn how to sell your services to each one.

Some of marketing action plan steps you should put on your checklist include:

Creating a dynamic and user-friendly website

Develop a brand identity

Build an online and social media presence

Network and connect with local businesses

Network with online communities

Create a portfolio targeting various industries

Your main goal is to convince businesses that you can effectively help them get more online traffic and real-life profits. You need to be honest about what you can deliver and be committed to delivering the best product and services you possibly can.

4. Go Above and Beyond Customer Service

The best thing you can do for your brand when you are starting a consulting business checklist is to decide what you’ll do to deliver the best customer service possible.

The more satisfied a client is, the better your future business will be. Don’t forget to bookmark our site for easy access to all our tips on reaching new levels of success.