In a world that often seems ruled by COVID-19, it’s important to introduce as much stability as possible into your essential activities. For example, as a business owner, your interactions with other businesses don’t stop simply because the world has changed. It’s important, then, to modify these interactions to ensure that everyone stays healthy while still protecting the foundations of your respective businesses. From meetings, to payments, to building relationships, it is vital for business owners to create new ways to interact with other businesses. To help you succeed in your business relationships, here are a few tips for handling business-to-business interactions during COVID-19.

Do it with Video

First, you can do your interactions over video conferencing, rather than phone or in-person calls. Interacting remotely is a hallmark of the current business climate. While conference calls are commonly used for these interactions, it’s a good idea to invest in video conferencing capabilities that can help personalize your interactions with other businesses. This includes investing in quality video equipment, adequate lighting, and other items needed to create a professional appearance. While it requires more work, maintaining a visual link with other businesses will help to maintain the crucial personal relationships that you rely on to help make your business successful.

Know How to Move the Money

Business owners need to know how to make payments and handle money matters to keep up business relations. If you previously used checks or even cash to pay other businesses for their services, you will now need to catch up with the rest of the business world. You want to make sure you select a payment provider that knows how to handle any money concerns quickly. That’s why it’s important to invest in software to make your digital b2b payments smooth and secure. Having access to quick and reliable payments will help you earn respect from other businesses as they see that you are working diligently to limit their exposure to COVID-19. Plus, continuing your on-time payments projects a sense of business health, which is important to maintain in these times.

Stay Patient

Even as the pandemic stretches on through several months, there are still new challenges that are yet to be dealt with. That’s why it’s important to guard your connections with other businesses by being patient when delays occur. It’s quite possible that the delay is caused by something entirely out of the control of the other business, meaning that showing frustration will only damage those crucial connections without any fruit to show for all your impatience.

Share Openly

Though you may not be in the healthcare industry, that doesn’t mean that you can’t find innovative ways to keep your customers and employees healthy. Since other businesses depend on healthy people just as much as your business does, it’s a great idea to share tips and tricks you learn about how to help mitigate the effects of the virus. As much as you are able to share these tips, you give other businesses a chance to continue to thrive, which can contribute to the ongoing success of your business, as well.

Keep the End in Mind

Though no one knows when life will return to “normal,” the truth is that, eventually, things will get better. Therefore, even though you currently have to alter some things about how you do business with other businesses, you will be rewarded by surviving and thriving so that your business can come out stronger on the other end. This will be especially true if you’re able to retain the lessons you learn during this time. This helps you stay on your toes and able to deal with future surprises, as you will know that major changes can happen at any time.

Brooke Chaplan is a freelance writer and blogger. She lives and works out of her home in Los Lunas, New Mexico. She loves the outdoors and spends most of her time hiking, biking, and gardening. For more information, contact Brooke via Facebook at facebook.com/brooke.chaplan or Twitter @BrookeChaplan

Business interaction stock photo by SFIO CRACHO/Shutterstock