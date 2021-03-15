With 3.2 billion smartphone users worldwide, it’s no surprise that the mobile app industry is a multi-billion one. 21% of Millennials open an app at least 50 times a day. An average smartphone user accesses ten apps per day and 30 each month. No wonder the mobile app industry is expected to generate over $935 billion in revenue by 2023.

Building an app isn’t enough to thrive in this highly competitive industry. You have to focus on mobile app marketing as well. This step helps you reach out to your customers and inform them about your app. With plenty of apps rolling out in the market every day, there are chances your target audience might bypass your app amid so many options. Thus, keep an eye on the following top five mobile app marketing trends of 2021 to stand out of the competition successfully.

Transparency About Security Practices

Let’s say you used an app to hire ghost writers for your assignments. What if your personal and billing information somehow leaked from the app and was sent to your professors? Privacy and security are the first things users demand before using an app. People would want to know how your app collects and uses their data. They would trust your app only if you can assure that their data is in a safe place. You can create privacy policies to protect your target audience’s data.

Being transparent about security practices can encourage your target audience to trust you. Users are most likely to give you data access if they know how you use their data. Do not use any type of tricky patterns in your UX/UI. Doing so will only divert your target audience away.

An Increase in Mobile App Revenue Streams

In-app purchases or IAP is the largest revenue stream in the mobile app industry. During the lockdown, non-gaming apps reduced their marketing spend because of the world’s uncertainty. People mostly bought essential items during that period. After the lockdown period was over; however, the non-gaming apps’ revenue increased by 35%.

IAP in the gaming apps started to rise early during the lockdown and even after that. The revenue generated from in-app purchases of games on the Apple App Store and Google Play Store increased by 51.3% and 30.2% in 2019. And the estimated in-app purchases in Android games alone were $115 million.

3. A More Critical Role of App Reviews and Ratings

You may already know that ratings and reviews are important for your business. These, after all, contribute to your overall online reputation. So, why is this even a trend in 2021? It’s because the mobile app industry is significantly saturated. There are tons of apps in Google Play Store and Apple App Store for you to choose from. How to make an app stand out from the rest? The answer is positive reviews and ratings.

Everybody is busy these days. Nobody has the time to try out apps that are below standard or do not cater to their needs. 5-star ratings and positive reviews make your target audience more confident about downloading and installing your app. Besides the 5 star ratings, make sure you respond to the reviews right on time.

4. Massive Demand for App Add-ons

One major example of app add-ons would be a connecting link on your Instagram Bio. This link can take your followers to a table of contents that consists of all your most important links. App add-ons are apps that are capable of working with other apps. Using add-ons will help you add extra features to the app and cater to your customer’s issues in a better way.

Have you heard of WikiBot? It is a popular add-on for WhatsApp and it returns Wikipedia summaries inside your WhatsApp conversations. Similarly, other examples of add-ons are Inbox When Ready, Equalify Pro, etc.

5. Implementation of Augmented Reality and Virtual Reality

The greatest example of the role of VR and AR in the mobile app industry is the introduction of Spark AR to Instagram and Facebook. Dior was the first brand to start this marketing movement. It is because of Spark Ar that you can even run AR ads on Instagram. Even giant companies such as Facebook and Sony have introduced their VR enabled devices like the VR play station. These apps let users view places and services as real.

AR and VR have gained immense popularity among users because it helps your apps interact with your customers better. Implementing these technologies will not only help you generate better results for your business but also provide a better understanding of the needs of your customers.

Wrapping Up

From groceries to medicines, there’s an app for every little thing essential in our lives. Why not take this opportunity and design an app relevant to your nature of business? Let your target audience know what your app is about and earn their trust by implementing the top five mobile app marketing trends, as discussed above.

Julia Rogers is a web developer at a reputed firm in the United Kingdom. She is also one of the ghost writer at MyAssignmenthelp.com. Julia loves to spend time with her family whenever she is free.

Mobile app stock photo by lzf/Shutterstock