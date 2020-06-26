It’s an understatement to say that the last decade has been transformational on many levels. The vast realm of digital media has been the most heavily affected in the last ten years or so.

Among the various trends that have developed and are currently just getting started, is the rise of self-publishing. Backed by digital platforms and emerging technologies, this trend has allowed many to realize and then materialize their authorial dreams.

With 40% growth boosting the popularity of self-publishing in 2018, the trend is only rising. Today, millions of books are available on the likes of Amazon, iBooks and other platforms, allowing a wide range of readers to have access.

The one downside of the trend is that there is no gatekeeping when it comes to quality assurance. Anyone can write and publish a book. But the fact that it has granted people some independence from the often tiring cycle of traditional publishing tips the scales on a more positive end.

With that said, let’s dive into the most important publishing trends eBook writing service providers, publishers and future authors need to be aware of:

The Need for Legitimate Information

Access to the internet has been a blessing and a curse – to the point that this sentence has taken on a cliché context.

One of the most frustrating aspects of the internet is that it has all kinds of information available. Anybody can write anything and people will find it. It is often done so well that it can be almost impossible to differentiate between what is true and what isn’t.

The whole fake news problem is an example of the blurred lines for content legitimacy on the internet.

On a positive note, it has facilitated access to research resources that people can use to make up their minds. To avoid backlash and negative critique from readers, eBook writing services will need to be transparent when publishing any eBook.

A Case for Legal Issues

This is not particularly a negative trend to emerge. The main issue to resolve here focused on copyright infringement, accuracy mistakes or misrepresentation of data, and liability problems. These may lead to some authors being served with a legal notice to take down their books.

Publishers and editors have to be careful when obtaining information from resources and using them in the books. They have to be extra vigilant about referencing and credits. An eBook writing service with years of experience may be able to help with that.

The Rise of the Author-preneurs

The portmanteau of the words, author and entrepreneur, authorpreneur refers to those writers who use their eBooks as part of a more complete marketing strategy.

Industry moguls, gurus and experts use their experience and prowess within a particular field to create an eBook that disseminates their learned insights. From there, the eBook becomes a part of an overall strategy to build credibility.

This allows the author to build a brand around their name, which ultimately helps them gain an audience and start a business whether as an influencer, speaker or an entrepreneur of the more traditional sense.

Printing eBooks? An Oxymoron?

No, it is not an oxymoron.

Many self-publishing authors are now opting to have their books available on digital platforms as well in print. But instead of ordering batches of the book without knowing how many would sell, they can now choose to print on demand.

This saves the author the costs of taking a chance of a press run. Some platforms may put a cap and define a minimum number of orders required for getting the book printed.

Amazon’s Kindle Direct Publishing platform gives publishers this option. This way, authors can reach a wider audience with varying preferences between physical books and eBooks.

The Need for Continued Marketing

As self-publishing becomes a more common norm with eBook writing services facilitating the process, competition among authors is quite aggressive. In addition to that, eBooks compete with content shared via forms of digital media channels. This includes podcasts, video games, social media, videos and more.

Authors must invest in their marketing tactics and have a solid plan before even publishing the book. From using strategic keyword placement in the book’s content and designing an attention-grabbing cover to using social media and other digital marketing tactics, they need to make use of all resources to market the book continuously to drive sales.

A Combined Effort

There is no doubt that there are many authors that have been able to scale and maximize the potential of self-publishing, gaining incredible results.

Unfortunately, at the other end of the spectrum, there are hundreds of eBooks still sitting on shelves without any traction. Even though self-publishing has increased authorial independence, writers are realizing the need for insights a professional editor and publisher provides.

To reach a new tier of quality and legitimacy when it comes to their books, authors have been parenting with their choice of an eBook writing service. Besides fluency in language and articulacy, their editors and publishing experts can help edit, design, publish and market the books.

Final Thoughts

As the year 2020 progresses, these publishing trends will change their path, evolve, and maybe even dissipate. For the time being, authors must keep track of fundamental shifts impacting the self-publishing industry to stay ahead.

With drastic changes already set in motion, keeping up with the industry will help them sustain the independence and freedom of creativity it offers.

Rob Davis is a Sr. Editor at Ghost eBook Writers- a renowned eBook writing service provider, helping aspiring writers achieve their dreams of being a published author. From original and ghostwritten content to eBook cover designs and publishing assistance, they can help you throughout the journey of becoming an author.

