The concept of an intelligent information management system (IIM) is a complex set of processes made to enable more sophisticated data management. It has evolved from enterprise content management (ECM). While the ECM excels in handling data, IIM is also enhanced to process content efficiently.

What’s so special about the IIM is that it envelops the entirety of the content lifecycle process. Furthermore, it means that it handles content from the moment of its creation to its archiving. This is especially important for the unstructured or unfinished data, which would otherwise be rendered useless.

Here are some of the most important features that every IIM should possess.

Automation and CRM

The biggest asset of an IIM, as well as its biggest ECM legacy, is process automation. Present-day online businesses (and businesses operating online) have to process unparalleled quantities of data and content. There’s usually a massive data input and, in some scenarios, even a responsibility to notify the client in a timely manner. With the help of automation provided by intelligent information systems, these notifications can be sent out immediately.

This way, the IIM in use combines the capture, automation, and delivery system. The latter is especially important because it allows the organization to incorporate it into their customer relationship management (CRM). To help you put into perspective just how big this is, it’s important to mention that the CRM software market is expected to be worth more than $80 billion by 2025.

Given that most companies in the 21st century require the electronic billing function, this feature is not optional. If this function is based on human operators, there would be a much higher margin of error at play. Through the concept of AP automation, these financial processes will no longer require manual input.

Availability Across Devices

Both organizations and individual users depend on a plethora of devices in order to get the job done in the digital environment. Even the same user, regardless if they’re an executive in the company or an intern, will access the same apps and portals through various devices. They may have a desktop computer in the office, a laptop at home, and a smartphone for quick updates and edits.

It is why it’s so important that the IIM in question possesses an adequate level of device versatility. It needs to be not just available but also fully functional across the board. This means no missing features and design limitations. From the technical perspective, this is much easier to pull off if there’s centralized document storage for all the processed data.

Now, one of the biggest concerns regarding device versatility is the question of security. After all, as many as 67% of employees use personal devices at work. If everyone within the system is allowed to use it via any device, how safe can this actually be?

Safe Access Across the Entire Company

The key thing about intelligent information management systems is to allow people within the organization to search, access, and manage the data in question. According to experts, the focus should always be on the security of sensitive data.

The best way to ensure this is by carefully managing the system revolving around a sturdy scheme of permissions and encryptions. This is one way for the staff to get what they need while the data stays safe.

An additional selling point of an IIM solution can be found in superior communications management. This means that all business communication between people within the company or between the company people and clients will be stored in data. Not only does this keep invaluable data and make it available at any point, but it can also help manage liability in potentially dangerous legal situations. This is also referred to as a records compliance feature.

Content Lifecycle

The concept of content lifecycle provides support during every stage of content’s life in a digital environment. It covers the creation of content, its capture, organization, as well as its retention, and archival. If a particular piece of content is no longer valid, this feature allows its disposition.

Lack of content lifecycle management features as a systemic approach is just one of the reasons why so many big data initiatives fail. It is a derivative of poor data culture since, without a proper way to pinpoint the current stage of data handling, it’s impossible for everyone in the team to be on the same page.

One of the biggest problems regarding adequate content lifecycle management is the issue of business-specific workflows. This is the customizable feature that determines the potential for the application of a specific IIM in a particular industry/field.

Artificial Intelligence

AI features and AI-based software are among the hottest topics in tech and business in 2021. With sophisticated AI-based software, organizations can run simulations and scenarios in order to test and support their analytical work. The biggest draw of AI lies in creating a strong FOMO phenomenon in virtually every industry. This is due to the fear that competitors will soon start using this technology, thus gaining a sizable competitive edge.

With the help of big data, smaller companies finally may have a fighting chance. This is because they can compare their own analytics against big data, which would allow them more insightful results. A more competitive industry benefits everyone, seeing as how it promotes development.

In conclusion

Proper data management is the only way for the analytical software to obtain actionable information. With the help of intelligent information management systems, this process is possible in a closed loop. This way, the end results are more reliable, consistent, and secure at a much higher level. Every single one of these features would, on its own, be enough to justify the use of the IIM. Together, they make this concept into a force to be reckoned with.

Lucas Parker is a business consultant from Minneapolis, Minnesota. Besides that, he has a passion for writing. Doing his research, exploring and writing are his favourite things to do. Besides that, he loves playing his guitar, hiking, and travelling.

Intelligent Information Management stock image by ESB Professional/Shutterstock