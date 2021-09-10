A brand’s color palette is one of the most important aspects to a brand, but what are some reasons as to why this is so? Below we will discuss the top reasons a color palette is necessary for any business.

1. Color is one of the most important factors in branding.

Color is one of the most important factors in branding. The logo and company colors can make or break how people perceive your product or service. You want potential customers to associate your products with reliability, trustworthiness, creativity and innovation when they see them which means that you need colors that clearly represent these qualities (green would not be an ideal choice). Establishing a cohesive brand identity should also dictate which colors get used throughout all areas including signage, office decor, uniforms and website design among other things.

One of the biggest mistakes that brands make is not creating a cohesive color palette and design strategy from day one. What this means is they don’t plan ahead for colors when deciding on things like new products, packaging or even changes in their logo which can cause confusion, issues with manufacturing and branding.

By understanding what your target audience likes you’ll be able to better understand how best to use colors to connect them with your brand’s message. This knowledge will help figure out where color should take prominence (e.g., product versus logo) as well as if it should have more emphasis than other aspects such as typography and photography amongst others.

2. Color affects how consumers feel about a brand.

The right colors can make a person think of happy memories, feelings of safety and reassurance or even creativity which all have in turn positive impacts on branding. This is why it’s important to use the colors that you want people to associate your company with – for example, if your target audience likes bright vibrant colors like pastels then these should be used heavily throughout marketing materials such as website design, print material etc. If they prefer more muted tones then using taupe and brown would work best instead.

Advertising agency Wieden+Kennedy has spent decades studying this phenomenon by experimenting with different color theories including “co-branding” where brands are paired on packaging with colors that complement them. For example, they used purple and blue together which creates a soothing effect because the colors are complementary (opposite each other on the color wheel) as opposed to using reds and greens or yellows and blues.

3. The right color palette can help solve some of your marketing challenges

For example, if you have a new product that needs to stand out on shelves then using colors from the opposite end of the spectrum than what’s already there (e.g., red instead of blue) will make it much easier for people to notice on sight because they’ll be able to contrast more easily with other products which in turn causes higher demand and sales numbers.

Another use is in pharmaceutical advertising where patients are advised not take certain medications within two hours before or after consuming foods and beverages containing yellow dyes such as lemonade/lemon juice or tonic water due to potential adverse reactions – so these colors should either stay away completely when designing print material or be used sparingly in a way that doesn’t clash with the product or packaging.

4. A well-designed color palette will make people more likely to buy what you’re selling

A study by researchers at the University of Illinois found that people were more likely to purchase from a website with attractive colors, even when they couldn’t see what was being sold. This is because color can subconsciously influence our decisions and behavior in ways we don’t always know about – for example, red will make us feel hungry while blue gives off calming vibes which obviously has an impact on whether or not someone buys food.

Therefore it’s important to have a unified approach across marketing materials so customers associate your brand with certain qualities such as creativity and innovation; this way you’ll also be able to stand out against competitors who lack direction or strategy all together. With better branding comes higher sales numbers!

In Summary

A brand’s perception is largely dependent on the colors that it chooses to present itself with. This is because color can subconsciously influence decisions and behavior – for example, red will make someone feel hungry while blue gives off calming vibes which has an impact on whether or not they buy food. Therefore, creating a unified approach across marketing materials so customers associate your company with certain qualities such as creativity and innovation will help you stand out against competitors who lack direction or strategy all together. With better branding comes higher sales numbers!

Danny Somekh is the founder of Huddle Creative, a branding and digital agency that produces creative work for clients of all sizes and sectors.

Color palette stock photo by Bokeh Art Photo/Shutterstock