AirPrint is the useful app by Apple that enables iOS or Mac devices to print wirelessly, without the need for a lengthy setup or the installation of any drivers. This makes it perfect for offices with multiple Apple devices that share a printer, eliminating lots of the common printer setup problems.

One of the greatest merits of AirPrint is that the setup process is simple and allows anyone who needs to use the printer to connect almost effortlessly, without the setup time that other wireless printing methods might require.

Apple’s wireless printing function has also improved a great deal since it was originally released, with a ‘print centre’ that gives the user an overview of the print progress, and the option to cancel printing.

However, AirPrint is not perfect and comes with its own set of problems. Some of these are easily solved, while others boil down to the incompatibility of devices or software.

If you’re struggling to print with AirPrint, read on to learn about some of the most common AirPrint problems and how you can fix them.

Printer not AirPrint compatible

Not all printers are AirPrint compatible, so if you’re trying to use AirPrint for the first time and it’s not working, it could just be that your printer isn’t compatible. We would recommend confirming that the printer you are attempting to print from supports AirPrint before attempting to print from it.

You can easily find Apple supported AirPrint printers online and purchase the one that meets your requirements.

Device not AirPrint compatible

Similarly, not all iOS and Mac devices are compatible with AirPrint.

Apple AirPrint was released as part of the iOS 4.2 update which means that only devices operating on iOS 4.2 and later will be able to use the print function with any AirPrint enabled printers on the network.

Make sure your device is AirPrint compatible before attempting to print with it.

App is not AirPrint compatible

Some 3rd party apps allow you to bypass the need for downloading the AirPrint app, by providing a built-in AirPrint option as part of their app. And while there are many apps that do allow for this function, some apps don’t.

However, most of Apple’s proprietary apps such as Mail, Photos and Safari will.

If you try to print from an app with AirPrint and it doesn’t work, it’s likely that the app doesn’t support it. Save yourself the frustration of being unable to print when you need to by the app allows for AirPrint before attempting to print.

Here’s a list of some of the most popular apps that are AirPrint compatible

AirPrint not finding printer

A commonly reported issue is that the device you are trying to print on tells you ‘No AirPrint printers found’. This can be because of one of several issues.

Start by making sure that your printer and device are on the same wireless network

Make sure AirPrint is enabled on your printer (check the manual or online resources for this)

If it still isn’t working, try rebooting both your printer and device

AirPrint on public networks

If you’re trying to use AirPrint while connected to a public wireless network, such as one in a shop, university building, or other public space, you’re out of luck.

AirPrint only works on private wireless networks, like those that are used at home, so you’ll have to use regular printing methods to print documents on a public network.