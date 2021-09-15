Testimonials are great for selling your products or services by using your most powerful weapon – happy customers.

Here is a quote from the book Influence: The Psychology of Persuasion:

“We view a behavior as more correct in a given situation to the degree that we see others performing it.”

This is why your potential customers will pay special attention to what your clients have to say about you and your products or services. A road that others already took with joy is a safe place and a way to go (figuratively and literally).

Testimonials

So, what is a testimonial? First of all, testimonials are not reviews. Your customers write reviews on third-party platforms, apps, etc. For example, one of such tools is Google reviews for small businesses.

On the other hand, testimonials are always on your website, platform, etc. This short explanation is useful:

A testimonial is a short statement, written by your customer, that describes the quality of your product, services, company, etc.

Keep reading this article to learn more about why testimonials are important and how to create a killer customer testimonial page.

Why Do You Need a Customer Testimonial Page?

There are a couple of reasons why your business needs testimonials:

Testimonials are powerful for building credibility. It is a good way to answer relevant questions of your future clients. A testimonial can be used as a reinforcement of your product. You can use them to attract your desired audience.

However, you’ve been deceived. There is an additional reason (one reason to rule them all) for having a customer testimonial page – immediate feedback. There are many ways of getting immediate customer feedback but why is this crucial for your business?

Why Is Immediate Feedback Crucial?

To give you a short answer, I’ll tell you a nice analogy that I borrowed from this article.

You’re driving a car. You’re informed immediately when it needs fuel.

Now, let’s imagine a car without a dashboard and these signals. Or, better yet, let’s say your car informs you that you’ll run out of fuel in 5 minutes but the nearest gas station is one hour’s drive away. It’s a disaster, right?

You need real-time information in order to act accordingly and make the right decision. A customer testimonial page is real-time information about your business for your future customer to see.

Immediate feedback can really help you in the same way as bad customer service can ruin your business.

On that note, there is a solution that can improve customer experience called mobile device management or MDM. It’s useful for displaying ads on the spot on various devices and can help your clients by using the device remotely to solve the issue.

Creating a Customer Testimonial Page

1) Creating a Strategy

Think about your audience (i.e. your potential clients) and the specific clients you want to attract. Do you want professionals, other businesses, small or large companies, etc. Knowing your audience will give you clues on what kind of questions to ask.

2) The Form

You’ll need a form for your customers to leave a comment on. Make it simple and easy. Nobody wants to fill out something that seems complicated.

For example, making appointments, scheduling, signing contracts are all tiring experiences. There is software from Paperbell that can help coaches with surveys, payments, etc.

3) Referrals

If you really want to increase your feedback, you can ask for referrals. Here, the question of how to ask for referrals is really important. You need to be genuine and award those who are willing to spread the good word.

There are many tools out there for getting more referrals. For example, this referral software from Referral Rock is easy to use and is compatible with API, SaaS, and CRM automations (also, check their testimonials while you’re there, they are quite nice).

4) Presentation

This is the most important part because your customer testimonial page needs to have all the necessary elements. For example, every good website needs to pass a Google test, so to speak, by checking all the boxes in a website launch checklist.

Similarly, your testimonial page needs to have a picture of your client. Make those quotes short. You should use the appropriate font (meaning, corresponding to the aesthetic of your website).

Now, let’s see some good examples.

Examples

My personal pick is a testimonial page from Basecamp. There are a lot of testimonials with very specific feedback. Their customers always explain how Basecamp improved their business.

Another great example comes from Slack. Here, we see profiles of their clients with inspiring stories. What’s interesting about those stories is that they are always two-folded. Users talk about the time before and after using their product.

The Bottom Line

Before asking your clients to give you feedback, it’s important to think about your potential clients. Make it simple and ask them directly. Use your clients’ names and photos.

Keep your website fresh and up-to-date. Just as you might need a property maintenance solution for your business, you need maintenance of your UX and UI website elements.

Ready to give it a go?

Good look with creating the best customer testimonial page!

Christopher Jan Benitez is a freelance writer for hire who specializes in the digital marketing field. His work has been published on SEO and affiliate marketing-specific niches like Monitor Backlinks, Niche Pursuits, Web Hosting Secret Revealed, and others.

Testimonials stock photo by Song_about_summer/Shutterstock