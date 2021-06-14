Don’t let the dance-off videos fool you – TikTok is big business. With over 1 billion active users per month, brands should be tripping over each other to get in on the action.

TikTok is no longer a plaything solely spewing out teenager stuff. People of all age groups post meaningful content in almost every business vertical imaginable. TikTok is ripe with opportunities. Brands need to figure out a way to leverage the platform to grow awareness & drive sales.

By engaging with the thriving influencer community on TikTok, brands can tap into the ever-elusive Gen-Z crowd to make some serious cash.

Check out these tried & tested tactics for using TikTok influencers to drive sales to your online brand!

Pick the Right Influencer

The foundation of any successful TikTok influencer marketing campaign is finding the right influencer. Brands shouldn’t pick someone just because of their follower count. TikTok followers can be fake, just an FYI.

Picking someone in your niche is a necessity but be cautious. Being popular in your niche doesn’t mean they’ll create idyllic content to boost your sales.

You should look for someone passionate about your brand, or similar brands. Influencers that are already advocates for your brand are going to speak directly to your target audience.

Make sure that the influencer’s creative style matches your brand culture. Talk to the influencer directly to see if their personality reflects your core values.

Lastly, size up the influencer to determine their professionalism. Influencers who communicate poorly or have inflated egos will make your life extremely difficult. No matter how great of an influencer they are, if they aren’t professional in their business dealings, move on.

Keep Your TikToks Real

@woodbully for Mogo.ca on TikTok

Compared to Instagram with its glistening aesthetics, TikTok content is raw and authentic. It’s common to see TikTok videos filmed in bathrooms or bedrooms. Grainy or blurred footage might garnish huge viewership. Organic content reigns as king on TikTok.

Brands need to let go of perfection when it comes to creating TikTok posts. Let the TikTok influencer make their homemade videos with your guidance. Forget about the studio lights and backdrops. Use a basic video recorder and a simple editor to get started. Keep it real. That’s what will make your influencer’s TikToks go viral.

Revamp Your Content

TikTok is known for its fun dance videos, silly pranks, & wacky challenges. Embrace the culture and adapt to it. Infuse your brand persona into the TikTok content. Trust the influencer and let them take creative reigns. Allow the influencer to do what they do best.

Brainstorm unique angles to present your product designed for the platform. Taking content from Instagram and porting it over to TikTok won’t work. Get creative and have fun!

Create a Custom Sound

You see plenty of videos with songs from music industry giants, but the brands who create their proprietary sound leave a lasting mark on TikTok. Custom sounds imprint themselves on TikTok influencers and attract other users like a magnet.

Rather than adopting a sound that has nothing to do with your product, you can design a sound that encompasses your brand name, theme, and slogan. A perfect example of a custom sound is Bright Idea by the company Bliss.

Bliss created a popular sound with its brand name and product line. By using a custom sound proliferated by influencers, Bliss was able to captivate users obsessed with skincare and drive a huge number of sales.

To utilize your influencer to the fullest, create a unique sound that will help them stand out above the rest!

Capitalize on Challenges

One of the most effective ways to market your brand with an influencer on TikTok is through challenges. Challenges are the fuel that ignites your influencer marketing campaign!

Challenges come in all styles and difficulty levels. When they are done right, you’ll see people from every walk of life participating with your content. A Challenge can be like a snowball that quickly rolls downhill into an avalanche of brand engagement.

For example, Inbeat.Agency partnered with American Dairy to create relatable content on TikTok. American Dairy has struggled to find a way to capture the Gen-Z crowd – until now.

We helped the brand design the #gotmilk challenge, showcasing influencers drinking milk while doing amazing activities. The #Gotmilk challenge was a complete success, generating over 10,000 likes and comments, and 250,000 unique views.

Partner with influencers on TikTok to create entertaining challenges centered around your brand. You’ll see engagement rates you only dreamed about and drive sales through the roof!

David Morneau is a serial entrepreneur and CEO of inBeat Agency, a TikTok and Instagram influencer marketing agency used by top e-commerce brands and agencies. Website: www.inbeat.agency

Social media stock photo /Shutterstock