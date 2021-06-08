Packaging plays a vital role in promoting the awareness of your brand. With a uniquely designed package, customers will be able to differentiate your product from that of your competitors. It is a great way to make a statement to your clients about your brand and services. This article highlights some of the ways in which you can utilize product packaging as an essential marketing tool for your brand.

Use Durable and Eco-Friendly Packaging

Customers value the durability of any product. Therefore, ensure that your product packaging is durable and can be reused for other purposes. This way, clients will value and trust your brand’s ability to maintain quality and durability. In addition, when you use durable and eco-friendly materials for packaging, you will attract the attention of clients whose primary focus is environmental conservation. Therefore, seek to incorporate a sustainable and durable packaging material for your products to gain a positive marketing influence.

Custom Packaging

Custom packaging includes the use of unique features on your packaging. You can use color, graphics and other designs to make a statement about your product. Companies such as the Eastman Kodak Company make customization easy with digital printers, so you can actually print your own packaging in-house without relying on a third party to make and ship your packaging to you. Make your products eye-catching and attractive to help attract clients to inquire about your brand. In addition, have a custom tape for your business. One that you can wrap boxes before delivering them to a client. The custom tape helps advertise your brand and also secure the product.

Include Company Links and Social Media

Let your packaging drive your customers to your social media and websites. The fact of the matter is that there is no guarantee that your customers are going to see the ads you pay to have set up online, but if they buy one of your products then you can direct them to your pages from the packaging itself. In the world of today, most people spend their time online shopping for goods and browsing through their favorite items. When you direct clients to your social media accounts, you stand to gain a huge following which may help you gain more customers for your brand.

Incorporate Promotions

Add promotional elements to your packaging. This helps customers become even more anxious to open up the packaging material. Some promotions include coupons and URLs that redirect a client to a page where they can receive gifts or discounts on tour products. Promotional elements will attract more clients to purchase your brand as they stand to win prizes upon finding cleverly hidden URLs. For cereal companies, promotions such as box tops help customers feel good about their purchase as they are able to give money to their local schools just by collecting the packaging. Little additions like this help encourage customers to not only buy your product, but engage with your brand as well.

Packaging is often an under-utilized medium of marketing that many companies don’t understand. The fact is that all of that space on your boxes and bags can be used just as effectively as the ad space you pay money for online. Don’t let the opportunity go to waste and take every chance you get to benefit your brand.

Meghan Belnap is a freelance writer who enjoys spending time with her family. She loves being in the outdoors and exploring new opportunities whenever they arise. Meghan finds happiness in researching new topics that help to expand her horizons. You can often find her buried in a good book or out looking for an adventure. You can connect with her on Facebook right here and Twitter right here.

Eco friendly packaging stock photo by Caterina Trimarchi/Shutterstock