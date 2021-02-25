Why should women miss out on the many benefits that come with investing in real estate? The answer is, they shouldn’t. There are many perks to securing a property, including receiving high returns on your investment, achieving financial wellness, and establishing equality in the industry. Women who choose to invest can enjoy financial independence and learn new skills to pursue higher-paying job roles. A real estate investment might provide another source of income. It could turn into a full-time commitment empowering women business owners to reach their full potential and start their own venture.

A rise in demand for rental properties

Housing markets across the world have remained resilient through times of certainty, making real estate investments a more stable choice when compared to other markets like stocks and shares. Since the coronavirus outbreak last year, demand in the private rented sector has risen, and real estate experts predict that it will continue to rise in 2021. According to the Buy Association, job uncertainty will lead to people continuing to rent for longer. Furthermore, the interest on savings accounts is at an all-time low which isn’t good news for people wanting to save for a deposit. However, there is a silver lining for those who have enough savings to invest in real estate, as the rise in demand for rental properties means great returns for those looking to invest in buy to let property.

Establish equality

Establishing equality is not just important in the real estate market but in any career. Unfairness in the workplace, including a difference in paychecks, is common practice, and there is still work to be done in bridging the gap. The more women that start to invest in real estate, the more accessible it will become to others. It’s time to take control of the gender disparities in the industry and open up opportunities for women to invest and build wealth over their lifetimes. Many women work as real estate agents but never as investors. Seize the opportunities to grow in the industry and further your career. Don’t be afraid to ask questions and to seek out promotions. Work towards closing the gap not just for equal pay and unfairness in the workplace, but for investing too, as the returns should be evenly distributed amongst men and women.

Invest for the future

There are many reasons to start investing, and whether it’s stock investments or real estate, the goal is usually the same. If you choose to keep all your money in savings accounts instead of investing it, you could miss out on lucrative opportunities to support yourself and your family. Real estate investments can lead to significant wealth and, for some, early retirement as you’re able to generate passive income and growth over time.

There may be smaller investment steps you need to take before securing a downpayment, like investing time and knowledge. Start by learning about the real estate market and how it can improve your financial wellness. If it’s something you’re interested in pursuing, then take the time to make it a priority to learn all there is about the industry and how it could help your current and future situation. There is a whole host of free online guides and information available. Start with property blogs, or maybe listen to a podcast. Leading property investment company RWinvest has a range of resources on their website for you to download. Finally, talk to friends and family members about your thoughts and ideas for real estate investments and come up with a plan together.

