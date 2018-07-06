Aside from increase communication with customers and forming great customer relationships, asking by email can accomplish a few things. So let’s briefly discuss a few reasons on why asking is important.

By Megan Mosley

It’s clear that referrals and reviews are good for business. The number one issue, however, is figuring out how to ask for them.

Asking is the number one way you’re going to get a referral though. So whether you’re just getting your referral program started, or looking to keep referrals flowing in, you have to get in the habit of asking for referrals. The good news is, email is king, which makes asking a whole lot easier.

Why asking for referral by email is best

You land in their inbox – Unlike when you post things on social media, than tend to get lost in the noise, when you email a customer… it goes directly to them. So you can see how email is a more responsive option.

People check their email multiple times per day. Because of this, people are bound to see that you are looking for referrals.

It might be the only way you get referrals – Unless you go out and ask, you might not get any. Therefore, by asking you’re not missing out on opportune moments.

Now that you understand the importance, let’s dive into how to actually do it.

You’re already sending emails

Like everyone else in this world, you’re sending emails. If you can double-down on them, or ‘multi-purpose’ them, you are not only saving time, but being email-savvy too. Oh, and more likely to get more leads!

It’s a no brainer that you email people individually, on a case by case basis. These are great for making strong connections and building trust. All of which is the perfect recipe for building a referrable business. So, when the opportunity strikes within one of these email correspondences, go ahead and ask.

Additionally, you may also have some email marketing campaigns put into place. If this is the case, use them to your advantage. A link at the bottom, a CTA in your newsletter, or even using it to break up the monotony of your regular drip email can be great ways to ask for referrals.

Here are great places to add in an ask.

Newsletters

Post purchase emails

Email campaigns

Your regular incoming emails

There are a variety of options to try

You may have figure out which emails you want to include the ask in, but how do you do it? There are a few ways you can do it, but here are the top 4 suggestions.

Email signature – compact, easy, and quick. Not to mention, you can ask for a referral every time you send an email. Bonus: if your business is running a big referral program, company wide, get everyone to add the link to the program in their email signature.

Ad space – You may have some ad space in your newsletters. Use this space to ask for a referral in between paid ads.

Imagery/banners – This is a great element to add to thank you emails, confirmation emails, receipt emails, and even invoices. Add a fun image, and link it to your referral program. People should be signing up to refer in no time.

Automation makes it easy

Even better, if you are running a referral program, you can blend it into your other automated processes. Let’s say you have someone sign up for an email campaign. You can have that action also trigger an invite to your referral program.

You can even dabble in single-sign on and auto enrollment too. So as soon as they click the link to check out your referral program, they are signed up and ready to refer.

Example:

“Hey, glad you signed up for our email marketing class, we wanted to extend the love to your friends. Send this class to your friends, and we’ll give you access to an exclusive marketing course.”

There you have it

As you can see, asking for a referral by email is one of your best options, even if you’re just asking for a few referrals, and not necessarily running a full-fledged referral program. If your goal is to get some referral you should be asking, when and where you can.

Megan Mosley is the marketing specialist at Referral Rock, who believes every business has the potential to increase their word of mouth. When she’s not working, she enjoys sipping on coffee and hanging out with her dog, Mollie. Follow them on Twitter @ReferralRock, @megsmosley

