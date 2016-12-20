3 Actions You Can Take Now to Boost Productivity

By Gina Gutierrez

What are your best habits that keep you productive and organized for the day? Here are three of our favorites.

No. 1 Establish Systems, Habits and Routines

Create routines for saving documents, filing and sorting email and responding to phone calls and text messages. This will provide efficiency and keep you focused rather than feeling you need to respond to everything that comes your way in that very moment.

With the growth of technology it is very easy to get distracted and start to respond in an “urgent” manner rather than thinking through what your most important tasks are for the day. We like to start the day by creating a to-do list and going through email (set a time limit). From there we turn off notifications and get to work. At the end of the day, we go through email again (set a time limit) and then make notes as to what we want to tackle the next day.

No. 2 Write It Down

Map out all of your tasks. Get all of those ideas and thoughts that are spinning in your head on paper (or logged digitally). We love using the project management tool, Asana. You can keep track of projects that take months and you can break out what you need to tackle by day.

No. 3 Join Forces

Consult with someone else. Sometimes having a conversation with a colleague allows for better decisions to be made. Instead of feeling alone in your work, collaboration can ignite energy and fuel. As an attendee of TBM, we have a private Facebook group for our community that encourages questions, advice and sharing successes.

Keep in mind that there is not a one size fits all solution. Try out different techniques and see what works for YOU.

As an Associate Partner at DIAKADI, Gina Gutierrez helped scale the business into the largest fitness performance center in San Francisco and the recipient of the best fitness studio in the city for the past 12 years. At Gina Rachelle Design, Gina designs for residential and commercial spaces, managing construction and providing styling and consulting services.