Grants for Small Businesses, The Outlook for Black and Latinx Entrepreneurs, Free Tools to Help You Get Through the COVID-19 Pandemic
THIS WEEK
Covid-19 Update Programs Grants for Small Businesses According to a recent study, 30 million small business jobs are vulnerable. Small businesses need all the support they can get...
TRENDS
Wheels of Fortune: Retailers Enjoy Biking Boom
I live in a county (Orange County, CA) with about 1,000 miles of bikeways, so it’s not unusual to see bikes wherever you go....
The Small Business Trends That Are Already Dominating 2020
Every savvy business owner knows that success requires keeping up with trends. You have to understand what your customers like, what they'll want in...
TECHNOLOGY
Top 7 IoT Trends for 2020
IoT has brought about a great change in our daily lives. Making each device connected to the internet has revolutionized the world of technology...
How to Shield your Home IoT Network from Hackers
We don’t take anything seriously until we are affected by it in some way. You don’t need to face a cybercrime to take the...
Why Consider Buying Refurbished Products From a Trusted Source
Buying refurbished electronic devices can save you money. With the right assistance, one can surely get a refurbished electronic device that is as good...
SALES & MARKETING
5 Ways to Declare Your Independence
How have you promoted your business lately? It is understandable if you haven’t. From following state guidelines to worrying about the people you employ,...
MANAGEMENT
To Thrive in a Changing World, Companies Must Begin to Prioritize Their Most Valuable...
The companies who win in the future will do so because they made this key adjustment Business leaders are at an inflection point. We have...
5 Lessons This Business Leader Learned by Being on the Front End of Re-Opening
In Ohio, construction companies were some of the first businesses given clearance to re-open, with the official re-opening beginning on May 4. When businesses...
6 Amazing Tips to Best Manage Fatigue-Related Risks at Work
Imagine being a customer service executive who has to work the night shift. You did not sleep or rest during the day, and now...
SMEs in the Post-Covid Economy: Simple Tips for Business Owners
The UK has been on lockdown since the 19th of March, and the government has launched a £330 billion loan scheme to help businesses...