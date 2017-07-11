ATS Integrated Social Media Recruiting vs. Traditional Social Media Recruiting

By Kelly Barcelos

Social media is one of the key factors in the hiring strategy for several companies. It not only opens new doors with regard to hiring opportunities but also allows you to expand your reach to a large talent pool. Social media gives you easy access to a massive user base, which you can tap into to find the next best hire for your company. It is important that you know how much time you are investing in scanning for the perfect hire through various social media channels. Your patience will certainly be tested if you have to go through thousands of potential applicants on multiple social media platforms with a fine-toothed comb to find ‘the one’.

Before you lose your sanity and give up on the process, make it simpler. The best way to find high-quality hires through social media is by integrating your recruiting strategy with an applicant tracking system, a.k.a, an ATS. When you do this, all the steps in the hiring process will get automated, thus boosting your efficiency. An ATS will cut down the time needed to execute various steps as compared to doing it manually and it will help you find the right fit in a shorter period of time. Moreover, you won’t have to get your hands dirty executing several tasks such as screening, communicating and reporting.

