Don't Miss

ATS Integrated Social Media Recruiting vs. Traditional Social Media Recruiting

Date posted: July 11, 2017

| No comments
Posted under: Management, Right Now...
recruitment

By Kelly Barcelos

Social media is one of the key factors in the hiring strategy for several companies. It not only opens new doors with regard to hiring opportunities but also allows you to expand your reach to a large talent pool. Social media gives you easy access to a massive user base, which you can tap into to find the next best hire for your company. It is important that you know how much time you are investing in scanning for the perfect hire through various social media channels. Your patience will certainly be tested if you have to go through thousands of potential applicants on multiple social media platforms with a fine-toothed comb to find ‘the one’.

Before you lose your sanity and give up on the process, make it simpler. The best way to find high-quality hires through social media is by integrating your recruiting strategy with an applicant tracking system, a.k.a, an ATS. When you do this, all the steps in the hiring process will get automated, thus boosting your efficiency. An ATS will cut down the time needed to execute various steps as compared to doing it manually and it will help you find the right fit in a shorter period of time. Moreover, you won’t have to get your hands dirty executing several tasks such as screening, communicating and reporting.

Kelly Barcelos is a progressive digital marketing manager specializing in HR and is responsible for leading Jobsoid’s content and social media team. When Kelly is not building campaigns, she is busy creating content and preparing PR topics. She started with Jobsoid as a social media strategist and eventually took over the entire digital marketing team with her innovative approach and technical expertise.

Share on MyspaceSubmit to StumbleUponShare on Tumblr Share

Related Stories »

bankruptcy
by
Advantages of Debt Settlement for Your Small Business
payment
by
What Kinds of Payment Should SMBs Be Able to Accept?
program
by
Accelerate or Incubate? What Is the Right Move for Your Startup?

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Time limit is exhausted. Please reload the CAPTCHA.

Promotional Products »


How to Grow & Differentiate Your Business with Promotional Products
Read More…

Listen to Rieva Now! »

Small Business Ideas

Get Small Business Ideas From Rieva

turning passion into profit »

turning passion into profit

Download your free ebook here!

Get Updates »

Enter your email to subscribe to our RSS.

Free Download »

Free Download

Startup ideas for businesses to start now! Download here

Congrats Rieva Lesonsky! Named to Top 250 Business Journalists

Small Biz Money Tip »

Small Biz Money Tip

Pricing: Have more than one price for your product or service. Make one price seem more attractive than the other. People love a good deal, especially when they can relate one price to the other.
More Money Tips From Justin Krane

http://education.dandb.com/partner/90755/

Loan Center »

New Loan Center

Find a Small Business Loan

MORE FROM RIEVA »