Cactus Water: Is Cactus Water the New Coconut Water?

By Rieva Lesonsky

Put this trend in the category of “you never know.” After all, if I’d told you 10 years ago coconut water would become a billion-dollar industry, you probably would have scoffed. But one brand of coconut water alone—Vita Coco—is likely to top $1 billion in sales this year, reports Bloomberg.

So, what’s the next water craze? According to The Cassandra Report it could be cactus water—which is “out to steal coconut water’s crown as the plant-based beverage of choice among young consumers.”

Several companies have launched cactus water into the market. It has less sugar than most coconut waters, says The Cassandra Report, so it packs less of a caloric punch. It’s also loaded with antioxidants.

One of the first companies to market, truenopal cactus water has a “fruity” taste and contains electrolytes (essentially making it similar to a much healthier Gatorade).

Another brand, Caliwater, contains prickly pear cactus extract, which Cassandra says is known to ease hangover symptoms and offers “unique beauty benefits for the skin.”

The third brand featured in The Cassandra Report, Steaz, combines prickly pear juice with green tea.

Will cactus water steal coconut water’s thunder? It’s still early—which is the perfect time to catch the wave of a trend.

Photo courtesy: Caliwater