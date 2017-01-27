How to Prepare Your Business for Disaster; 10 Ways to Transform Your Business and More

Small Business Reading List for Your Business
Articles You May Have Missed this Week
By Rieva Lesonsky
Best Practices
- How to successfully manage customer returns
- 5 lessons the holiday shopping season can teach retailers
- How to prepare your small business for any disasters
- 10 ways to transform your business in 2017
- Every entrepreneur needs a professional posse. Here’s how to build yours
HR
- A good benefits package attracts (and retains) better employees
Marketing
- Headed to a trade show? 12 tips to make your business stand out
- 5 ways mobile marketing can boost your company
- Make email marketing for your small business
Money
- Why quarterly planning might be best for your small business
Sales
- Enhancing your customers’ experience is key to retail success
Startup
- How to start a small business & still keep your day job
- Tips from the experts
Tech