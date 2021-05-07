In the third quarter of 2020, the amount of Gross Merchandise Volume in eBay hit a whopping $25.0B. It is undoubtedly one of the biggest markets and the best eCommerce platforms in the world. It connects millions of sellers and buyers in 190 markets across the globe, making it a suitable platform for both aspiring and existing retailers.

Are you planning to leverage this platform to start your own online eCommerce business? While starting a website is key to generating leads and traffic to your online store, the bulk of your work should be done right on your eBay account.

Here are some of the things you must do to succeed in your endeavor.

1. Maximize headline space

Optimized and shareable headlines are one of the most important marketing hacks that cost less but can generate numerous leads. It’s important that you craft a good one. In eBay, there are certain requirements you must abide by.

Use the headline space correctly to get a better match with the search query. It should contain the full product name but must not exceed eighty character spaces. Don’t use all caps when writing the headline or use special characters.

2. Write accurate product descriptions

Describing the item specifically, whether they are new, used, or refurbished. Clearly state the condition of the items, describe any flaws, and incorporate lots of pictures. You will receive an additional twelve free pictures per listing. Include multiple images from different angles in your list, flaws and all.

It is very important you are truthful with your customers as this will establish the foundation for the transaction. Also, this will make the customer realize you are someone they can trust. This increases the chances of them buying from you again in the future.

3. Use qualified media

Simple images with a white clean background that shows the full details of the item are great enough for listing. On the other hand, images that are sideways, out of focus, and missing makes an unpleasant shopping experience.

If your product is more detailed like a mechanical, like a toy, or a digital product like a video game or software. Including videos showing the product in action or even a screencast video can help improve your listing.

Just remember that, when showcasing your products, people must see exactly what they will get if they buy what you’re selling. Images or videos that are blurred or incomplete can make the customer lose interest and may result in a failed sale.

4. Opt for professional pictures

Professional pictures can be simple, yet it will really catch the eyes of potential buyers. Also, they will know you have invested time and effort in making those images as beautiful and as stunning as possible. This will increase the views of your listings as people take interest in the images you posted.

5. Never ignore open cases

When customers are not satisfied, there’s a big possibility that they will open a case in the Resolution Center. It is very important to look closely into those cases and respond appropriately. Make the customer feel that their opinions are important and that you understand their frustrations. Most importantly, address their concerns.

6. Set up an easy payment method

When a customer adds products to their cart, they’re basically near the end of a sales funnel, ready to finalize their purchase and close the deal. How do you not lose their business?

Set up an easy payment method to make things easier for your customer and will create a better purchase environment for them. Some of the payment methods you can use on eBay are:

PayPal

Wire Transfer

Cash on Delivery

Cash

Other payment methods such as personal cheques, cashier’s cheques, and money orders

PayPal is the preferred method on this platform.

7. Be transparent with shipping and handling

To avoid miscommunication with your buyers, be specific with all the details regarding the shipping and handling at the beginning of every transaction. Include in your listing any possible fees that a consumer may incur so that they will know what to expect, payment-wise.

Also, make an extra effort to upload the tracking information so that the buyers will know exactly where their item/s are. It can be additional work, but it will establish rapport with the customers and will make them feel that you care for them.

Also, you might want to consider providing shoppers with a variety of shipping options, which happens to be one of the crucial strategies that can increase sales even in the midst of the pandemic. You can offer rush shipping for last-minute shoppers and free shipping promotions where possible.

8. Offer returns

As the phrase “we cannot please everybody” goes, sometimes buyers will not want to keep the item and may want to return it. Be open to this and offer a generous return policy so that they will know that you understand where they are coming from. Most sellers offer a 30-day return with a possible refund when certain conditions are met.

9. Write precise descriptions for product variations

You want your customers to know exactly what they’re paying for. So, just like when writing product descriptions, descriptions for other variations of the item you’re offering must be just as precise and accurate. Something as simple as this has the power to establish trust and loyalty.

10. Be specific with your Terms and Conditions

Let’s face it, not everyone wants to read the terms and conditions but this is important when selling online. It is vital to be transparent and make all the terms known. Being articulate enough for people to not question you and your terms when you make a sale will really benefit you and your store. Customers will are also assured that their rights as a buyer are respected.

Ready to sell on eBay?

There you have it, 10 useful tips on how you can make a successful sale on eBay. Just remember, you and your customer will have a smooth transaction each and every time when you have rapport and trust. Keeping customers happy is essential and will greatly benefit you and your store. So follow the tips above and you’ll succeed as an eBay seller.

Hanson Cheng is the founder of Freedom to Ascend. He empowers online entrepreneurs and business owners to 10x their business and become financially independent. Freedom To Ascend | Scale Your Business While Freeing Up Your Time to connect with him on LinkedIn and Twitter.

eBay stock photo by chrisdorney/Shutterstock