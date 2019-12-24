One quality that a startup founder should have is the urge to always increase their knowledge and grow. The truth is that drive or desire would only get you so far. As a founder, you need to have a good knowledge of the industry that you are in.

To grow a profitable startup, you need to gain insights on everything from launching a business to growing it into a global brand.

A startup founder is a busy individual and might not have enough time to sit down to read a book. Instead of reading a book, you can listen to podcasts even while on the go. There are a ton of startup podcasts you can listen to that would help you learn how to grow your business and drive more sales.

I have compiled a list of 10 amazing podcasts that every startup founder should listen to. Let’s dive in:

This Week In Startups was founded by Jason Calacanis. Twice a week, he interviews notable entrepreneurs and industry giants who give expert advice to entrepreneurs or startups that are just a starting out. He tells the most interesting stories coming out from the startup world, strategies that you can use to grow your business, creative ways to drive sales and inspiration for new entrepreneurs.

The podcast serves the need of any kind of founder as he offers categories in different industries from health care, transportation, science, media/journalism, and startup basics.

Starting a new startup would involve a ton of capital and investments. One problem that most entrepreneurs have, is knowing how to make use of these funds efficiently. Studies from CBN insights show that most startups are running out of cash, with 66% of startup founders having enough cash to last less than 12 months.

Mark Graban created Lean Startup in 2005. His goal was to teach startup founders how they can go lean and reduce cost without sacrificing the quality or safety of the product. The startup also provides entrepreneurs insights on customer development, leadership, and team development.

Masters of Scale is one of the best original startup podcasts that every entrepreneur should be listening to. It was founded by Reid Hoffman, co-founder of LinkedIn. The podcast teaches entrepreneurs how to grow their startups from zero to billions in revenue.

The guests invited to these podcast are also phenomenal. He interviews individuals that are leaders in their industries. If you want to get actionable advice from people like Mark Zuckerberg of Facebook, Wolfe Herd from Bumble to Peter Thiel from Paypal, you should check it out.

This podcast was created by Justin Jackson. It was created for the startup founder who is still in the early stages of product development. It highlights the steps necessary for building and launching a product. It covers everything from finding your target audience to shipping the product.

This podcast saves you from the common mistakes that are made during the production phase. It helps you save time for important areas of your business by optimizing the production stage.

The Growth Show is an amazing podcast that was created by Hubspot. Hubspot is also one of the biggest marketing brands in the world. In each of their episodes, they teach founders how to grow a business, idea or movement.

The show is hosted by Megan Keaney Anderson who is the vice president of marketing. She covers topics that range from business growth, team development, scalability, marketing, and more.

Tim Ferris is a very successful investor and entrepreneur. If there is anybody that you want to listen to on how to drive the growth of your business, it should be him. The podcast is the #1 in the business category and has been ranked as “Best of” Apple Podcasts in the past three years.

Every week he interviews leaders in different industries on the tactics, tools, and routines they use to achieve success in their fields. This would include things like habits, favorite books, productivity tips, time-management techniques, and more. He has interviewed amazing guests in the past like Lebron James, Arnold Schwarzenegger, Jamie Fox, Tony Robbins and more.

Created by Andrew Garner, Mixergy is a podcast that interviews proven entrepreneurs to try and understand what makes them successful. In this podcast, startup founders would learn the secret behind the success of the most successful leaders and entrepreneurs.

They have an amazing collection that contains interviews from women founders, how to start a business, getting traffic, building a sales funnel, getting systemized, and more.

If you are a startup founder or entrepreneur in the field of tech, then this podcast is a must-listen. This podcast provides actionable insights on how you develop products, grow your business and drive more sales.

This podcast was founded by Lizelle van Vuuren and is hosted in Denver, Colorado. The podcast celebrates and empowers women that startup. It is a learning platform for a global community of female entrepreneurs and innovators.

The podcast interviews women that are leaders in their industry. These include women founders, women who code, women entrepreneurs and women in tech.

This is an amazing podcast that was created by NPR. The podcast is filled with interviews from the greatest founders and top organizations in the world. The guests tell the stories on how they built their company from zero to becoming global brands.

If you want to know how some of the biggest brands and companies got to the level they are, then you should start listening to this podcast. Some of the biggest brands that have been featured on the show include VICE, WeWork, Whole Foods, and a ton of other big brands.

As a startup founder, the growth of your business should be very important to you. One way to learn how to achieve this growth is by learning from industry experts. You can get started by listening to any of the podcasts mentioned in the article above.

Marvellous Aham-adi is a content marketer and growth hacker. He writes on how to scale startups and improve productivity at thezeroed.com.

Podcast stock photo by spaxiax/Shutterstock