We’re living in the digital era and it’s no secret that a company’s website is the heart of their online presence. With the growing popularity of online engagement with customers, more and more brands are investing time and effort into building a website, which is sure to engage and attract customers.

Did you know that a study revealed that 75% of consumers make judgements about a brands’ credibility and reputation based on their company’s website performance and design.

Hence, it’s imperative to ensure your visitors are able to connect with your website, thereby increasing your bottom line. Which is why in this blog, we’ve provided 10 proven tips to follow to ensure you’re able to build a successful website.

1. Develop A Good Structure & Leave Ample White Space

How objects or photos are displayed on the website can play an enormous role in how people engage with the site.

When objects are too near together, the interface may look busy, and users may find the impact distracting. It will further make it easier for prospective buyers to browse through the items you sell.

Visual hierarchy is a concept that involves organizing visual elements in such a manner that is visually pleasing and encourages online customers to find what they want.

This has to do with observing standard patterns of eye contact, and positioning website features in the right positions-where users are most likely to see them.

2. Build Ultra-Useful, Engaging content

Regularly updating your blog is a perfect way for people to get acquainted with the website and your brand. In fact, a study published by the HubSpot revealed that blogs generated by small companies generate up to 126% more leads as compared to companies that don’t have blogs.

If you have ultra-useful content such as videos, users can think of your website as a tool to be trusted. They’ll know they can still visit your blog for advice if they have a problem, or want to learn something new.

By adding eye-catching pictures and making it easy to read, you can make the content extra shareable.

3. Optimize the Speed and Responsiveness of Your Website

Have you ever visited a website to get irritated with a slow-as-molasses loading time? If so, you probably turned back the other way and then headed to another page.

Likewise, if your website is slow, potential buyers can take their businesses elsewhere. Besides that, website speed is an essential consideration in Google’s rating when it comes to drawing the web to organic traffic.

Thus, one of the first steps you make in improving your website participation will be to enhance the speed and responsiveness of your website.

4. Add a Chatbot to Website

A simple way for visitors to connect to you is to add a chatbot to your homepage. They will get the answers to all of their questions in real-time, with ease, instead of for an email or reply address.

Before they leave the website the opportunity to communicate with the guests makes the chatbot an invaluable resource for customer support. Make sure you have a name and a picture, so users feel like talking to a human person rather than a robot.

5. Display Reviews by Customers

The authority of selling is unrivalled through other customers’ testimony. Due to their effectiveness in “keeping the customer online,” customer reviews are considered a highly effective engagement tool.

Depending on the product, they can help convince visitors to proceed with the purchase. Amazon.com is an extremely popular example, as it includes customer reviews on most products on its website.

6. Use Different Types of Content

Don’t let the contents of your website go dull. If you restrict your eCommerce content into written content and product images, you will lose opportunities to boost engagement and sales.

It has been established that the use of varied content styles such as infographics, videos, maps and even GIFs improves user interaction and traffic.

For example, a product review video can be posted to your website, released to Twitter, and spread through social media. This way, with a single piece of content, you can create organic traffic, YouTube traffic and social media traffic.

Adding photos and even videos on the web pages can give the product a 360-degree view and the various ways to use your products (and how other customers use them)

7. Create a Survey or Quiz

The first step in expanding the company is to consider the needs of future clients. Creating a popup or survey of consumer reviews is incredibly simple.

A questionnaire will give you insight into what your clients are looking for and input on how your company is going.

People enjoy quizzes, and most don’t mind taking a few seconds to complete one out. It will help to lower the drop rate, and if you ask for their response before sharing the data, you’ll get another free chance to improve your email list.

8. Suggest Related Items

When consumers click through the website, also ensure that relevant information relating to the item they are browsing is given to them.

On a blog, previous posts are shown close to the one the reader is viewing. Show items affiliated with the one the user is browsing on an e-commerce web site.

To keep the visitors interested, you can use cross-selling and upselling.

You can see personalized content on the Amazon web site displayed on the homepage. This modifies the key content according to how the user communicated with the product search tool.

9. Use CTAs That Match the Journey of the Buyer

The calls-to-action that you add to your content should suit your audience’s journey and make the action you want users to take super-clear.

For example, adding a “Buy Product” button to a blog post might sound a little offensive, but it may be appropriate to include a “Learn More” CTA.

Likewise, you should add buttons to your web pages such as “See Comments” or “Add to Cart,” because they are super useful to remind customers precisely what they should or will do next.

10. Enable Interactive Site Search

Even if you have a web navigation structure that is straightforward, it can be difficult for visitors to discover what they are searching for.

That’s why you can also have site search available so that users can locate items on your website without having to dig around.

You can also step up the site search functionality by incorporating dynamic search, autocomplete or face search to anticipate what users are looking for and making recommendations for similar items.

Conclusion

You will significantly boost customer loyalty and increase revenue on your website by actually incorporating some of these website engagement tips.

There’s no excuse why your website would be outdated, misleading or unreliable. It can be interactive, supportive, easy to access and set up like a device which generates sales.

After all, in the words of Jay Conrad Levinson, your website is the window of your business. Keep it fresh, keep it exciting!

Aslam Multani loves solving complex problems by bringing out of the box solution approach. Aslam is the Co-Founder and COO at Multidots Inc. Multidots is an Enterprise WordPress digital agency and one of the WordPress VIP partner agencies with a globally distributed team of WordPress experts helping Content Publishers around the world.

Website stock photo by mansong suttakarn/Shutterstock