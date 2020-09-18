Working from home has become the new normal for business owners and employees alike as a result of safety measures to prevent the spread of COVID-19. This arrangement aims to limit physical contact and mass gatherings that could lead to an increase in virus transmission. Now, as you forcibly enter this new set up, preparing your home to get the office-vibes while working, matters for productivity. Don’t worry it is possible to make your home a better place to work remotely without exerting too much effort (or money). In this article are 10 ways to create a perfect home office and how to achieve it.

1. Figure Out What Works for You

Figure out the kind of home office that would work for you to be able to be efficient and productive. Think about your style, needs, and space. Contemplate on the kind of environment that will keep you motivated to work hard and become productive.

2. Choose the Right Room

If your place is spacious or perhaps there is an extra room, you can convert it into a home office. But if you have an area that is separated from your house or living area like a garden shed then it can make a perfect place where you can work. This is because a dedicated space can lessen distractions while you are working.

However, if your space is limited, see if there’s an extra space that can accommodate you like in your living room or kitchen. Working in bed is highly discouraged not only because it’s not good for your posture but it can also make you dozed off more often.

3. Home accessories

Home accessories must not be distracting and should be comfortable and functional. These include desk accessories, bookends, bulletin boards, chair mats, wastebaskets, charging stations, lamps, and picture frames. These home accessories should also be encouraging and inspiring to see.

● Lighting

Your office should be set in an area that receives plenty of natural light. According to a study by Northwestern University in Chicago, natural lighting may help improve productivity and quality of life. Natural light can also lighten your mood and this will be beneficial for an efficient and happy working environment.

Your desk can be placed near the window but it should parallel to the panes.

● Wall art

Placing art in your working area may help reduce stress and improve productivity. Most desirable artwork includes a photograph or painting of a landscape, an abstract painting, a textile artwork, or a large sculpture.

● Lamps

You might need additional lighting during the darker hours of the day. Desk lamps can provide a soft glow and interesting design possibilities. Lamps may have different features including lighting modes, brightness settings, touch controls, and eye-care technology.

4. Office Equipment

Prepare the necessary equipment for you to be able to do your work at home. These could be your laptop or desktop computer, printer, and more. Make sure that your home office technology like a mouse, modem, keyboard, camera, and others are all working. Also, have a back-up plan in case this necessary equipment stopped working.

5. Internet

Your internet service at home should be highly reliable and fast to be able to maintain business continuity with the same productivity and efficiency. Ensure you have a back-up plan in case of downtime.

6. Table and Chair

Choose the furniture that will make you feel comfortable working at home and productive at the same time. Before deciding on your table and chair, you have to consider the space and size of your home office. You should also think about your budget and how many hours will you be using it a day.

Make sure that the size, shape, and height of your table and chair will be proportioned to you using them.

7. Flowers

Putting your flowers in your home office can brighten up your mood and improve your environment. Choose a flowering plant that will fit your desktop. It should be low maintenance and can be left on a desk for a long period without needing much attention.

Popular indoor flowering plants that you can place in your home office include African Violet, Gerber Daisy, and Azalea.

8. Storage

Common work materials such as papers, pens, and even books would require a shelf or cabinet storage. Wall storage, filing cabinets, and bookshelves can be used to organize these kinds of stuff. Always consider the space in your home office in choosing the right storage.

9. Office Supplies

Setting up the perfect home office will never be complete without office supplies. Make sure to stock up on the essential supplies like pens, pencils, stationery, papers, sticky notes, scissors, staplers, printer ink cartridges, and folders. This is to avoid the hassle of running out of materials and you going out just to purchase these supplies.

10. Decorate Your Office

Adding some personalized and creative touches will make your home office more fun and comfortable. Design it in accordance to your taste and style. As working in a familiar place can make you function better.

Conclusion

Other than the office, there is no better place to work remotely nowadays than work from home. You can achieve safety and business continuity with this arrangement through preparation and proper communication with your employees and or clients.

Leila Amber is a Design Trend Setter at Knothome and a passionate writer, home decor, and design enthusiast. She has a keen interest in the content that inspires her to dig deeper into the practice and create helpful design and decor guides.

Home Office stock photo by Africa Studio/Shutterstock