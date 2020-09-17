Best Podcast Listens

There are many compelling reasons business owners seek project management services. One of them is to ensure that their time and focus are geared towards outputs in line with their business’s strategy.

Entrepreneurs of all business shapes and sizes can benefit a great deal in project management. But not everyone will have enough resources to hire project managers.

If you’re an entrepreneur, this doesn’t mean you can’t harness project management benefits. All you need is to learn a few basic principles and see how you can apply them to your venture.

In this article, we’ve listed 12 podcasts that every entrepreneur should give a listen to.

The Project Management Podcast

Hosted by Cornelius Fichtner, PMP, CSM, this podcast focuses on the corporate world. They look at acceptable practices and new trends in the field.

It’s also a great podcast to learn about what skills are needed to be developed to stay sharp as a project manager. This is perfect for entrepreneurs who are looking to lead their business’ growth.

The Project Management Podcast also invites guests who are experts in their fields making the podcast more insightful and informational.

People And Projects Podcast

This podcast allows you to discover project management types and more.

The People and Projects Podcast is another great program you should try to listen to. Moreso, if you’re trying to absorb top-level knowledge in project management.

With Andy Kaufman, PMP, PMI-ACP at this podcast’s helm, you’ll always have something new to learn. That’s because their guests are mostly successful project managers themselves.

Project Management Happy Hour

If you’re looking for a podcast that gives it to you straight, then the Project Management Happy Hour podcast is right up your alley.

PM Happy Hour is where you’ll hear frank and straightforward discussions that are usually confronted by project managers, without making their conversations too dry.

The PM Happy Hour podcast doesn’t lack humor and banter, with PMI-registered education providers Kim Essendrup and Kate Anderson at the helm.

5 Minutes Project Management Podcast

As its name suggests, the 5 Minutes Project Management Podcast aims to tackle project management’s critical issues. All within 5 minutes of unadulterated debate and discussion.

The show’s host, Ricardo Vargas, slices up topics in question formats that focus on news and central themes in the project management field. This allows for practical and convenient listening.

This podcast is the perfect format for entrepreneurs who wish to “snack” on information 5 minutes at a time and squeeze learning on a busy day.

Project Management Paradise

If you’re looking for a resource that lets you know how diverse and expansive project management can be, check out Project Management Paradise.

It discusses real project management insights from experts worldwide, across different fields. This gives you a sense of how it is applied in other contexts.

Manage This

Touted as the podcast “by project managers, for project managers,” Manage This is where you’ll find deep-dive discussions about what’s essential for project managers.

Subject matter experts are also invited from time to time to weigh in on the discussion and provide a different perspective.

Hosted by Andy Crowe and Bill Yates, both well-respected leaders in the project management industry, expect to understand exciting concepts and ideas related to project management.

The Lazy Project Manager

Okay, being lazy is a no-no in the project management world. But Peter Taylor, a renowned project manager and author, brings you unprecedented project management ideas and concepts through this podcast.

This podcast is a breath of fresh air in an industry that’s usually thought to be rigorous, stressful, and fast-paced.

The Digital Project Manager Podcast

Is your business focused on anything digital, especially in IT or in website building? Then this podcast might be the right one for you to tune into.

The Digital Project Manager podcast elevates the discourse on digital work and leadership. They also talk about the world of digital project management.

The podcast also boasts specialized guidance from existing frameworks that are perfect for digital businesses.

Project Management Office Hours

Bringing together leaders in the industry to discuss and talk about emerging trends, topics, and share insights, the Project Management Office Hours podcast is an excellent resource for aspiring PMs. The same thing goes for entrepreneurs seeking information about project management.

Hosted by Joe Pusz, the program educates you on the value of professional project management. It also elevates the understanding of listeners on each subject matter at the same time.

The Biker PM

Hosted by Anthoney Pavelich, an avid biker, the podcast is perfect for businesses.

The program discusses project management principles coupled with motivational ideas.

Geared for entrepreneurs and project managers alike, each episode is packed with reputable guests who are expert project managers themselves. They share their struggles and ways to solve everyday challenges that entrepreneurs face in project management.

Time Limit

This podcast helps business owners, entrepreneurs, and project managers, stay in control and keep things running smoothly.

Time Limit is a good source of tips to help you to manage your resources better. The recommendations come from an array of industry experts that are featured in each podcast episode.

With so much information on the internet today, learning about business leaders’ project management has become very accessible. Just know where to look, and you’ll find the right fit for your constant learning needs.

Andi Croft is a freelance writer whose main interests are topics related to business, technology, and travel. This is brought about by her passion for going around the world, meeting people from all walks of life, and bringing along with her the latest tech to enhance her adventures. @AndiCroft

Podcast stock photo by maicasaa/Shutterstock