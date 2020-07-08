Are you considering starting your very own photography business? If the answer is yes, let’s begin by saying that, nowadays, business is booming.

The internet is swarming with great platforms where you can cash in your services. However, before you start enjoying a money shower, let’s consider what this endeavor takes to make your investment of time, effort, and resources successful.

Starting Your Photography Business

Starting this type of business requires much more than an expensive camera. It takes knowledge, talent, and skills to make it work. If you’re already into photography, you’ll need to acquire professional operational skills – more importantly, you’ll need to make a plan of all the things you need to start your business.

Aside from financial software, insurance, and business license, there are other necessities required for establishing and managing your photography business. We’re going to break it down to the 20 most important things you’ll need to start.

1. High-Quality Camera

Everything starts with a good piece of equipment. Since there are so many cameras at your disposal, you should clearly define what you expect from your photography.

Remember, the camera and your skills separate you from your competitors. Do some research to see what models the best are for what you have in mind and feel free to use more than just one camera.

2. Tripod

Many professional photographers consider a tripod to be a necessity in their kit. It allows you to take multiple shots while keeping your camera steady.

It also allows you to take many shots of an object without the need to move the camera around, which saves both time and effort.

3. Camera Bag

As a photographer, you’ll often be required to move a lot. That means that you’ll have to take your camera with you. A camera bag is an excellent solution to preventing any damage during transportation and keeping your camera safe.

4. Lighting

Lighting is essential to achieving successful images. While you should always try to take advantage of natural light, there will be situations where natural lighting is unavailable. On such occasions, having additional lighting options is what makes a professional photographer.

5. Lenses

Many photographers, especially those inexperienced ones, make the same mistake by overlooking the importance of getting the right glasses. It’s vital to remember that different types of lenses allow you to create different types of photos.

If you really want to make the quality of your photos stand out from the crowd, the best way is to invest in different lenses and learn how to use them.

6. Backdrops

If you’re planning on taking portraits or studio photos, you might want to consider creating or purchasing some backdrops. They can be extremely helpful in portrait photography.

7. Props

The type of accessories you use pretty much determines your photography niche. With that in mind, having a range of different props might be a good idea as they can come really handy when you need to take shots of different scenes.

You can’t use the same props for taking pet photos and shooting weddings. Different pictures require different accessories.

8. Studio Space

Having some extra space where you can set up your studio would be a great idea. You can purchase, rent, or create your own studio space, where you can do everything related to your newly established business. It will also look more professional in your portfolio if you have your own studio.

9. Reliable Transportation

While having your own studio is an excellent idea when your clients come to you, it would also be great if you could go to them on demand. That’s a reasonable and quite common request in your line of work. So, having a reliable means of transportation should be included in your list of essentials.

10. Top-Notch Smartphone

There are certain smartphones with powerful cameras that you can use for your work. While you should always use your camera, there will be certain situations when having a phone with a good camera might come in handy.

On top of all that, smartphones are easily connected to the internet and social media, where you can share your work, behind the scenes shots and more, to keep your audience engaged.

11. Editing Software

Now, this is really important. Your taken photos require some polishing, and the quality of the polishing depends on a software tool you choose.

These tools allow you to fine-tune your images and edit the essential elements to achieve the wanted composition, balance, and harmony. Tools like Lightroom and Photoshop instantly come to mind.

12. Computer or any other Device

Your editing efforts require a decent amount of computing power, so getting a desktop computer or any other similar device is a must. Computers also provide additional storage space.

13. Mobile Photo Apps

In addition to getting a quality smartphone, you should also download some mobile photo apps that offer a wide range of features you can use to improve, edit, and process your mobile images.

14. Social Media Channels

Marketing and advertising your photography services on social media channels is one of the best ways to run your business today.

Platforms like Instagram, Pinterest, and Facebook can be extremely useful in supporting your business efforts. Share relevant updates and photos with your target audience to create business opportunities.

15. Website

You must have a professional website if you want to run a business today. Your website is the best marketing tool that, if used properly, can help you not only achieve your goals but exceed them. Purchase a domain name and brand it for your business.

16. Online Portfolio

While your website is a go-to place for your customers and the cradle of your work, you should also post your work in other locations online. Create your online portfolio by including your best work, to draw in more customers and beat your competition.

17. Business Cards

Every interview with clients is a job opportunity in the making, so have your business cards and other promo materials with you. Aside from making it easier for the clients to reach you, it’s also an excellent way to showcase your brand.

18. Accounting Software

Running a business includes keeping track of your costs and expenses. To manage your finances properly, you can either purchase accounting software or hire an accountant.

19. Payment Platform

If everything goes as planned, you’ll need a payment platform to collect your payments. Choose between using a mobile platform or setting up your own payment system, using all available options online.

20. External Hard Drive

Computers have a weakness – they are prone to system crashes and failures. Since digital photos usually require a lot of storage space, having an additional hard drive sounds like a great idea. Having a backup of your work is vital to your success.

Isabella Foreman has been an avid blogger for 5 years, with particular interests in Photography – lifestyle activities like Travel, Weddings, etc. Today she is an expert on the subject and over the years she has consistently contributed articles to top photography and lifestyle publications. Presently, she is associated with Smart Photo Editors – a photo editing service company.

Photographer stock photo by Vitalii Petrushenko/Shutterstock