As a business owner, you need the blogs on your site to drive more traffic to your website. Did you know blogs can increase indexed links and inbound links by 97%? Even 1 or 2 blogs a month can boost B2B leads by 70%, says HubSpot.

But writing blogs is not everyone’s cup of tea. The quicker and more efficient way to get the content you need is to hire good writers who understand your niche. However, this does not mean you should sit back and simply upload the blogs you receive. You are supposed to also hire a content editor who would ensure that all the content is free from plagiarism.

So how would your editor solve this dilemma?

Plagiarism checker software is the answer. It can help ensure that content you upload is always original. But besides making your blog outshine the competition, these tools can also help boost your SEO marketing campaigns. After all, Google values unique content.

Here is a lineup of some common plagiarism checking apps that you should look into:

1. PrePostSEO Plagiarism Checker

PrePostSEO is the perfect app for SEO experts, bloggers, and any business owner who wants 100% original content.

This AI-powered plagiarism checker detects plagiarism and corrects grammar corrections while notifying you of duplicate or copied content. It compares your content against billions of others available online.

Why do people love it so much?

You can copy-paste the text or upload the file.

You can even take a photo of the document or text. The app reads it and checks for plagiarism instantly.

It supports multiple file formats (.doc, .txt, and .PDF files) and languages.

Checks multiple phrases and pinpoints the source of plagiarized content.

Very reliable

Compatible with all devices.

2. Plagiarisma

Want to make sure your content is free from plagiarism? Then Plagiarisma is the app for you. It checks your work against Google, Google Scholar, Google Books, Yahoo, and Babylon. You might even say it is the ideal free alternative to Turnitin and Copyscape.

One of the drawbacks of this app is that it checks only 2000 characters at a time. That’s just around 350 words. But if you really want to access its true potential, consider using the premium version.

Why do people love it?

The free version is pretty basic, but it’s a great duplicate content checker.

Checks with 5 search engines.

You don’t need to register in order to access the app.

The paid version has more features and can be customized.

Support various document types such as TXT, HTML, RTF, MS WORD DOC, DOCX, PPTX, XLSX, XLS, PDF, ODT, EPUB, FB2.

Saves results in HTML, PDF, and EPUB.

3. Plagiarism Checker

Are you constantly stressed about uploading plag-free blogs? This app is specially developed for anyone looking for an excellent plagiarism checker for their iOS device. Though the developers of this app, Content Arcade Dubai LTD FZE, just launched this app in 2019, it has made an online reputation for itself.

Why do people love it?

This plagiarism detector app allows you to upload an image of the content that you want to check. It then recognizes the written or typed content from the image and checks for plagiarism.

Results are fast and accurate.

Generates a comprehensive report where similarities are highlighted and matched to the source. Plagiarism is presented as a percentage.

If you use the app designed for iPads, it allows you to sync with Google Drive and DropBox.

Free with in-app purchases.

You can check for duplicate content and plagiarism by copy-pasting text, linking to a live website, or uploading an image.

Word of caution

Often the features offered by a free plagiarism app may not be adequate for you. At times like these you may need to consider investing in a premium version. However, when offering your personal information, be extra careful. The last thing you want is your sensitive data to be misused. Over the past few years, hackers and scammers have polished their skills. They’re on the lookout for users who can be easy targets.

This is what happened a few years ago in an airG scam. Telstra and Vodafone customers were billed for a chat service they didn’t subscribe to. The amount was small and so went undetected until some people raised the red flag. AirG was quick to respond and reversed the charges.

However, not every business owner is this lucky. Closely monitor all your bills to help detect scams early on.

Final thoughts

A content editor, whom you hire, needs to ensure that all written content for your website is free of plagiarism. Plagiarism checker apps can make this task significantly easier.

But as you probably already know, not all apps are the same. The key to your success lies in finding the right tool for your needs. Invest in an app that is easy for you to use, matches your requirements, and is budget-friendly.

I’ve only mentioned three of the most common plagiarism apps available in app stores. There are plenty more out there.

Happy plagiarism checker app hunting!

Plagiarism stock photo by gerasimov_foto_174/Shutterstock