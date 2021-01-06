With the heavy use of the internet and the popularity of social media, the opportunity for people to connect with one another has widened and become easier. Since more people are going online, businesses have used this opportunity to connect with their target market in new ways. Social media has become a powerful platform that businesses can maximize for their e-commerce sites. Businesses don’t just “show” their products online; they are also able to engage and create a community with their target market through social media.

Using social media for e-commerce is more than just creating a page or account for the business. It also goes beyond simply posting the available products online.

For businesses to be able to maximize the features of each social media platform, there are a few strategies they can use for propelling their e-commerce sites.

Organic and Paid Strategies

Organic and paid strategies are the first and simplest things a business can try on social media to boost their e-commerce site.

Like the SERP on search engines, social media somehow works the same way. For the e-commerce site or specific product to appear on top of the list, adding hashtags to the posts will help boost the site’s or business page’s discoverability on social media.

Another simple yet often overlooked organic strategy is providing excellent customer service. Customers often turn to social media when they want to connect to a business, especially when they have a concern such as a complaint.

Big businesses would prefer using artificial intelligence to handle customer concerns to make things easier and quicker, while small-scale businesses may stick with having a person handle these responsibilities.

When handling customer complaints on social media, a business would want to avoid having a customer who rants and posts on social media about the product or customer service. Whether using AI or having an actual employee handle such concerns, it’s crucial to use respectful and empathetic language. This will create a good relationship with the customer and, hopefully, encourage them to make transactions with you again.

However, not everything a customer posts on social media may be a complaint about a business’s product or customer service. It may also be a positive feedback or review of the product. This convinces other potential customers to buy from the business. Businesses can encourage the happy customers to post good reviews on their personal social media accounts.

One of the most popular strategies is using paid advertisements and post boosts on social media. Paid ads and post boosting involve customer relations management, which targets the business’s ideal customers on social media platforms.

Set Up a Shop

Setting up a shop on social media doesn’t necessarily “compete” with the e-commerce platform.

Setting up an online shop on social media is a great way for a business to exhibit its available products. When these products are accompanied by a captivating caption and a clear photo, a business can easily turn the click into a sale.

The product post may also have a call-to-action button that directs the interested customer to the e-commerce site, where they can see more details about the product and possibly make a transaction. The call to action must stand out to make the interested customer click on the link.

When a customer posts an image or review of a product on their personal social media account, they can also tag the business on the post if the business has a social media account and shop. Other interested potential customers may also click on the tag, and be directed to the business’s page or e-commerce site.

Influencer Marketing

One of popular paid strategies on social media is influencer marketing and microinfluencer marketing. Influencer marketing often involves social media personalities who have a large following; microinfluencers work the same way but at a smaller scale and with a smaller following.

For influencer and micro-influencer marketing, it’s crucial for businesses to build a strong relationship with the influencer they will have for the campaign. Businesses should also think about the influencer’s following when choosing their influencer. The followers of the influencer should match their target market to guarantee that the influencer pulls up the sales.

Social media is a powerful tool that can make or break a business. It goes beyond just posting products. More thought and strategizing happen behind a business’s e-commerce platform or posts on social media platforms.

Just like how individuals create and curate their social media accounts with their best photos, posts, and content, a business should also present its best on social media. With the right strategies, a business can use social media to significantly boost its sales and e-commerce sites.

Melissa Page is a freelance writer with interest in fashion, jewelry and business. Occasionally contributes self-written articles to inspire and inform readers.

E-commerce stock photo by Ratanapon Srisuneton/Shutterstock