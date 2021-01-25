The start of a new year can also mean a fresh start for your business. It’s a great time to make a few smart moves to set your company up for success in the rest of the year, and the years to come.

If you’re looking to make changes in 2021, keep reading to learn three innovative ways to optimize your business this year.

Take Collaboration to the Cloud

Whether your employees are already working from home right now or not, one smart move you can make this year to start implementing cloud technology.

Cloud collaboration can help businesses of all sizes organize projects and streamline operations, while also working together as a team from anywhere. With so many options available for cloud technology, it’s easy to find a solution that fits your needs and budget.

It’s easy to overlook cloud technology when your employees are working together in an office. But if COVID-19 proved anything, it’s how quickly things can change. Moving essential operations to the cloud now can help make a future transition to remote work easier and prevent downtime.

Secure the Details

When it comes to keeping your shelves stocked or your machinery running smoothly, it’s easy to fall into the trap of focusing on key items. But more often than not, it’s the smallest details that can make or break your operations.

In the beginning the the pandemic, most individuals were quick to notice the shortage of toilet paper or cleaning supplies on grocery store shelves; other shortages were less noticeable to the general public. In the medical field, a surge in patients led to shortages of personal protective equipment (PPE), and heavy use of medical equipment led to more frequent repairs and maintenance. Businesses that began increasing operations to keep up with the demand for cleaning products, toilet paper, PPE and more faced a similar challenge with keeping their equipment running around the clock.

Securing the smallest details that go into keeping your business running can help you avoid outages and shortages that can bring operations to a halt. For instance, having a reliable supplier of o-rings lined up means never having to go without essential machines while waiting on a shipment. While they may be small, without essential parts like o-rings, operations may have to come to a halt, which means lost sales and perhaps a loss of loyalty from your customers.

Update Your Cybersecurity

COVID-19 wasn’t the only pandemic that struck the world this year. Spurred in part by the spread of the real virus, a so-called “cyber pandemic” also spread in 2020.

Experts believe that there was a direct connection between the coronavirus and the rise in cyber attacks last year. To start, more people are working from home, and therefore using the internet to stay connected with their office and coworkers. A number of new potential areas for fraud, including stimulus fraud and election fraud, also began, which may have been a factor in the increase in attacks.

If you want to protect your business and ensure that your employees can work safely from anywhere, make your cybersecurity a priority this year.

Optimizing Your Business in 2021

With 2020 finally behind us, 2021 is a great time to start making moves to optimize your business and start working towards a brighter future. From securing a dependable supply chain for even the smallest parts to moving operations to the cloud and updating your cybersecurity, these smart moves can make a big difference for your company.