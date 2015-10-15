3 Reasons Why It’s Time to Get a VoIP Phone System for Your Business

By Jason Rueger

Maybe you have been on the fence for awhile about whether or not to get a phone system for your business. Well, it’s past time to hop off the fence. With the evolution of VoIP phone technology, you can now get all the features and convenience of a traditional business phone system for much less hassle and cost. Instead of having to set up physical lines for every phone, VoIP uses your internet connection to make calls. So the only caveat is that you want to make sure your internet is fast enough before committing to a VoIP system.

Here are three big reasons you should take the plunge and get a VoIP phone system for your business.

1. VoIP Technology Has Made Business Phone Systems More Affordable Than Ever

In the past, cost was one of the biggest factors keeping new businesses from getting a business phone system. Of course, cost is still a consideration, but with today’s VoIP technology, having a business phone system is cheaper than ever. This table via Fit Small Business illustrates the difference well:

Cost will vary depending on what features you need and which VoIP service you go with. Some providers are even cheaper than Nextiva. As you can see, not only do you save over $40 in ongoing cost, but you also save at least $133 in setup fees, which is realistically going to end up closer to $300-$400 when you factor in a professional installation and ongoing maintenance fees. That’s quite a chunk. VoIP technology has made business systems cheaper than ever and now is the time for your business to capitalize on that.

2. You Don’t Even Need Phones. Crazy Right?

Because VoIP uses the internet to make calls and not traditional hardwired lines, the landscape of business phone hardware is changing. Many of the top VoIP providers no longer even require a special phone for their systems. You can use your computer, your cell phone, or even a regular analog phone if you get an adaptor. This means several things:

Increased Mobility – You can basically run your business phone system from your cell phone now using your VoIP provider’s mobile app. You can place calls, receive them, transfer, and more without even needing anything other than your cell phone. Not only that, but all your employees can be connected and have calls transferred to them wherever they are. Yes, please.

Way Less Hassle – Instead of having to spend hours of researching business phones and having phone lines installed, you just have about an hour of setup and bam, you are good to go.

Deskset Phones Are Still an Option – If you want all the bells and whistles that come with using a traditional deskset business phone, VoIP still has you covered. All major VoIP providers also sell compatible phones, with classic features like speakerphone, speed dial buttons, call transfers, and more.

3. VOIP Features Are Killer

Because VoIP business phone systems place calls using the internet, the possibility for killer features is better than ever. In the old days, you needed expensive additional hardware or software for advanced features such as auto attendants and call transfers. With VoIP, you get most features standard.

Here are some common ones:

Unique Numbers for Each Line ($5 extra/line for Phone.com)

You can use 800 numbers, local numbers, or combinations of the two

Auto-attendant call routing (1 for sales, 2 for customer service, etc)

Call Rules (IE. All sales’ calls ring Bob’s phone first, then Jeff’s is Bob is busy. Or, Bob and Jeff’s phones ring at the same time and it is first come, first serve.)

Use personal cell phone but make and receive calls on business number

Send and receive faxes

Call Transcription

Voicemail to Text

And Many More

You get the general idea. A traditional business phone system would charge exorbitant fees for everything listed above, if they even offered them at all. Most of them come standard for $30-$50/line with VoIP.

So What Does This All Mean For My Business?

I am glad you asked. There are several key elements that a VoIP business phone system brings to the table that will bring some huge advantages to your actual day-to-day business operations.

Never Miss an Important Call Again = More Satisfied Clients – Have you ever experienced that sickening feeling in the pit of your stomach when you walk into the office and listen to a frustrated message from an important client? No more! With VoIP features such as find me/follow me and call routing rules, you can have important calls sent straight to your personal cell phone or have them ring all the members of the team simultaneously to make sure someone picks up. That means happier clients and more referrals.

No More Busy Signals and Long Holds = New Level of Professionalism – Everybody on the phone at once? No problem, with a VoIP business phone system a professional message will greet callers, direct them to the right line, and have them leave a number, assuring them that they will be contacted shortly. No more busy signals or extended holding on the line means a better professional reputation for your business.

Now is the time to make the move to a business VoIP phone system. With costs lower than ever, features better than ever, and the fact that you can just use your mobile phones, the move to a business phone system has never been so easy and convenient.

Jason Rueger is an analyst and staff writer for Fit Small Business currently specializing in online and offline storefronts and product reviews. When not helping other small business owners Jason is busy running his own small business, Rueger Pottery, where he specializes in handmade, functional ware that he hopes will lead those who use it to find some meaning and beauty in the everyday moments of life. You can see Jason’s pottery at rueger-pottery.com and reach him at jrueger@fitsmallbusiness.com.