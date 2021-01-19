Loans are something almost every American has taken at some point in their lives. Let’s say you’re starting your own business and need all the capital you can get in order to fund key components of your business functions, taking out a quick personal loan can be the helpful leg up to ensuring success for certain parts of your business. Even if you don’t have a spotless credit history, you need it fast, and you don’t want high interest rates with a bank that doesn’t care about your financial health. There are far more options available to you now than ever. It’s imperative in the early stages to invest in your business–injecting extra capital could be what it needs to take off and thrive! It’s important to factor in the things you might need in order to secure a loan like this:

1. Make sure its the right call

Do the research about different institutions and what personal loans they offer and what the stipulations are. Make sure to check about the hidden fees, late fees or prepayment fees associated with the loan. Shop around and see if you can find the right loan for your business that won’t pose a risk to your company’s financial health. Look at your business financials before diving in.

2. The right kind of loan for what you need

Why do you need the capital? If it’s for things like equipment, opening lines of credit, short term loans etc. could be a great fit for methods of financing. There’s many different types of loans of ways to finance, so double check with your lender to see which type of loan would be a good fit for your business.

3. Proof of income + collateral

You might need to provide collateral, but this depends on your personal and business finances. This could be in the form equipment, inventory or vehicles, which are the most common forms. Also, be prepared to provide personal proof of income. Though a loan officer or lending company is providing capital for business purposes, they will be interested to see your personal finances as well. Make sure you have all your documents like tax returns, W2, all in one place saved so that you can provide these documents to submit to your lender’s representative.

