If you run an Amazon Business you are likely pressed for time as it is. It’s hard enough to manage your business let alone grow it on your own. We put together a daily 30-minute action plan for managing and optimizing your Amazon business. While 30 mins a day may be enough time to maintain your Amazon business, it is not enough time to significantly grow it. If you need some help growing your Amazon business, we also included a few extra tips for promoting your business at the bottom of the page.

Manage Amazon Inventory (15 mins)

Check Inventory Replenishment Alerts

If you have a consistent sales cadence, you might consider setting up Amazon’s Seller Central Replenishment Alerts. Replenishment Alerts enable you to manage your inventory in Amazon’s fulfillment centers without needing to constantly monitor each listing. When your inventory reaches a pre-set threshold, you will be sent a Replenishment Alert email.

Check Your Weekly Sales (from the last 7 days)

Look at the last 7 days sales to see how quickly you are selling through your inventory. If one of your listings is selling out more quickly than expected, you’ll immediately notice it and be able to make adjustments accordingly. The last thing you want is a stockout on a best-selling listing.

Make Inventory Adjustments

After reviewing which products are selling well and which may not be, you can re-order products that are selling out or clear out stale inventory. You can get rid of slow-moving inventory by cutting prices or bundling with best-selling products.

Optimizing (10 mins)

Select what you want to optimize

You don’t have to fully optimize your listings all at once. Every day you can optimize a single copy element. For example, start by optimizing the headline of your best performing listing. Tomorrow focus on that product’s bullet points or description. Work your way down through your top performers to bottom performers.

Search your keywords on Amazon Brand Analytics

Once you know what copy element you want to optimize, start by searching for your product’s primary keywords on Amazon and see what keywords show up the most. If you are brand registered, Amazon recently rolled out Amazon Brand Analytics, a great tool that shows the search frequency for the top 1.5 million most searched terms. Lookup your keywords on Amazon Brand Analytics and it will show the top three most clicked items and related search terms. Take the ASIN from the top three items and search to see what other terms to target. This is a great way to conduct competitor research, market research, and identify which keywords to use in your copy to optimize your Amazon listings.

Adjust your copy accordingly with optimal keywords.

Once you have the most searched terms in your product category, you can adapt these search terms to the copy element your optimizing. Fit keywords wherever you can to optimize your product listing and increase your search ranking.

Fire watching (5-mins)

Scan For Negative Reviews

Scan your most recent product reviews and respond to both the positive and negative comments. If a customer has a complaint about your product, acknowledge their comment, and take the necessary steps to make the customer happy. If you effectively respond, you can turn that negative review into a positive review and gain a customer for life.

Scan For Negative Seller Feedback

Seller Feedback is like a report card about the seller and the buying experience. If a customer is unhappy with your organization or with how the experience went, respond by acknowledging the feedback and offering a way of making it right. If you respond the right way, you can turn that unhappy customer into a loyal advocate!

Check That All Listings Are Active

Check your listings to make sure there are no errors. Amazon flags your listing for an issue if something needs fixing within the catalog or description. You will see a quality warning or an alert in your performance notifications if something needs to be changed within your listing. However, depending on the nature of the error, resolving quality alerts with Amazon may take anywhere from 5 minutes to 5 hours.

Bonus: Promoting Your Brand & Engaging With Your Audience (+15 mins)

Check Advertising

Check your advertising campaigns and adjust your bidding strategy accordingly.

Setup Automated Email Campaigns

Email marketing is still one of the best ways to reach your customers. There are some automated tools like Feedback Genius or Klaivyo that help you easily set up automated email campaigns. For example, you can set up a new subscriber welcome sequence to promote your best-sellers to new customers!

Schedule Social Media Posts

To promote your products and engage with your customers, social media is an invaluable resource. You can use free tools like Buffer or Hootsuite to easily schedule social media content. With these tools, you can schedule social media posts once a week and you don’t have to worry about it again.

Scan For Unanswered Questions

Scan your product reviews for any unanswered questions. Thank them for asking and answer as thoroughly as possible. Direct them to your customer support email if they have any further questions.

Thank customers for positive feedback and highlight on social media

Scan your product reviews for especially positive comments. Thank the commenter for their review and highlight on social media.

Monitoring your Amazon business for 30 minutes a day can help you maintain your business, but you need to invest more time than that to effectively grow it. The real time-suck comes into play when errors, alerts, and inventory issues pile up, or when you are bottlenecked by Amazon’s response time.

