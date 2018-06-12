Sponsored Post

It is important for your marketing videos to be engaging so that they’re able to keep viewers interested and encourage them to react or respond. Odds are you already know that, but putting it into practice and actually coming up with marketing videos that are more engaging can be complicated.

Rather than tying yourself into a knot trying to figure out exactly how you should go about making your marketing videos more engaging, there are 4 effective ways that you should focus on:

Create ‘short-form’ videos

Short-form videos are essentially just videos that have short durations, and in this case you will want your marketing videos to be anything from 15 seconds to 1 minute long. The reason why short-form videos are good for engagement is because viewers are more likely to stay and finish watching them, which will mean that you’ll be able to deliver your message more effectively.

Deliver the message as visually as possible

One of the main strengths of marketing videos is the fact that it can ‘show’ instead of telling. That is something that you should double-down on, and try to deliver the message as visually as possible.

In short every scene in your marketing video should try to ‘show’ the points that are being put across as effectively as possible. Sometimes you may want to look at other options aside from live video footage, such as screen recording, animation, or illustrations that can help.

Make viewers react emotionally

If your viewers feel something when they watch your videos, odds are they’ll be much more engaged and more likely to respond to the video itself. The proof of this is readily apparent and is the main reason why humorous, inspirational, and surprising videos are so popular.

Admittedly provoking an emotional reaction can be tricky, but it is something that you should try to incorporate in your marketing videos. One way you could think about doing so is by structuring the video as a story to make viewers emotionally invested in the subject.

Hook viewers with benefits right at the onset

Are you aware that most viewers will decide within 5 to 8 seconds whether or not they want to keep watching a video? Because of that fact if you want to engage viewers, you will need to hook them within that timeframe – and one of the best ways to do so is to let them know what they stand to gain.

In a nutshell you should try to hook viewers with the benefits they’ll gain by watching the video right at the very start. Let them know what’s in it for them, to give them a reason to stay and watch.

Contrary to popular belief you don’t need expensive equipment to make engaging marketing videos. In fact if you want you could come up with truly engaging marketing videos using nothing more than Movavi Screen Capture Studio.

If you want you can use Movavi Screen Capture Studio as a screen recorder for Windows 10, or capture video from your webcam, TV tuner, or various other sources. On top of that you will be able to use its built-in editor to compile the raw footage and improve it by adding background music, applying special effects, inserting titles, and more.

All said and done you’ll have everything you need to create engaging marketing videos under a single roof. More importantly you won’t need any special skills to take advantage of Movavi Screen Capture Studio’s features, and will find that it only takes a few minutes to start to apply them to your videos.