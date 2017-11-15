4 Elements of Attraction Leads Customers Straight to Your Business

By Hannah Whittenly

Business owners can spend a moderate fortune on marketing and advertising. The primary goal of these efforts may be to generate leads that ultimately can be converted into sales. This is an essential aspect of business and overall profitability, but the reality is that you do not necessarily have to actively go out and recruit each customer. In fact, there are some strategies that you can implement today that may have a profound effect on your ability to attract customers to your business.

A Focus on Word-of-Mouth Advertising

You can directly reach out to your target audience and try to convince them through TV and radio ads, billboards and more that your company is amazing and that they need your products and services. However, you may find it more cost-effective and beneficial to maximize the benefits of your satisfied customers as advocates or ambassadors for your company. You can ask your happiest and most satisfied customers to post a blurb about your company on their social media site, and you may offer a special discount or other inventive for this effort on their part. You can also honor or reward those who simply send referrals your way.

Excellent Online Marketing

When you want to drive leads to your business, you need to harness the full power of online marketing. It is great to have an online presence, but you also need to effectively drive targeted traffic to your website for the best results. Take advantage of guest blog posts, comments on messaging forums, search engine optimization and other efforts to attract others to your website in the most cost-effective ways possible.

An Exceptional Exterior Design

You may not realize it, but your professional office space’s façade can play a major role on how others perceive your business and on their desire to do business with you. Redesigning your exterior with stylish building materials, elaborate glass windows and more can create a successful image that your target audience may be drawn to. In fact, they may simply step inside to learn more about your business, or they may actively search for more information about your business online.

Thoughtful, Effective Signage

Making full use of signage is another excellent idea to consider. With effective signage placed in thoughtful locations, you can get your signs noticed and encourage your target audience to act on them. For example, a large sign may be used over your storefront’s façade to attract customers, but you may also want to use additional signs to announce a promotion, a new product or something else.

While you need to attract your target audience to your business if you want to generate profits, you may not have to spend quite as much money on marketing and advertising as you might think. Each of these ideas provides you with a cost-effective way to drum up business that ultimately can help you to boost profits.

Hannah Whittenly is a freelance writer and mother of two from Sacramento, CA. She enjoys kayaking and reading books by the lake.