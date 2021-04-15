As an employer, it’s important to keep your employees happy and healthy if you want them to deliver the highest possible quality of work. Fortunately, there are some great ways to support their well-being both in and out of the workplace. Here are four ways you can go the extra mile to care for your employees.

Offer Access to Mental Health Services

These days, many people struggle with stress, anxiety, depression and a host of other mental health challenges. As an employer, one of the best things you can do for your employees is to give them access to mental health services or therapists. Doing so is especially important as the world emerges from the COVID-19 pandemic to help employees cope with the readjustment to more normal life.

Work to Prevent Workplace Injuries

While there will always be at least some possibility of a worker being injured in your workplace, there are steps you can take to reduce the likelihood of accidents. Using a workplace injury prevention services provider to help your company create a safer working environment is a great place to start. Ongoing accident prevention training is also worth investing in.

Offer Flexible Working Hours

If your business model allows, try to offer your employees the ability to work remotely and on flexible schedules. By doing this, you’ll allow your employees to balance their careers and personal lives more effectively. Workers with a good work-life balance tend to be happier and more productive over the long haul. If you’ve established a remote working arrangement during the pandemic, you’re likely already in a good position to offer flexible work by simply keeping your remote work program in place.

Create a Positive Workplace Culture

Creating a good company culture can be tricky, but it’s well worth the effort. Start by routinely acknowledging members of your team for their accomplishments, both privately and in office announcements. Help your team reach their individual career goals, and offer mentorship and training along the way. Creating a company culture where every employee feels valued and appreciated will reduce your turnover rates, improve productivity and make your company more attractive to great job candidates.

These are just a few of the many ways you can care for your employees overall well-being. By taking these four steps, you’ll be able to make your employees healthier, happier and better able to meet the challenges they face at work on a daily basis.

