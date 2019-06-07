By Harikrishna Kundariya

What Is SaaS?

SaaS is an acronym for Sofware as a Service. According to SearchCloudComputing, SaaS is a software distribution model where a 3rd-party provider can host apps & make them available for their customers on the internet. It is one of the three major components of Cloud Computing.

Now, you may be thinking that why people nowadays are talking about SaaS & giving so much importance to this technique? Let us present a few statistics in front of you which will solve your burning questions related to SaaS.

As per the survey carried out by Statista, the worldwide SaaS market revenue for the year 2019 will be $125.52 billion, and in 2020, this figure will reach around $132.57 billion.

According to research conducted by BetterCloud, more than 86% of the companies around the globe will be running purely on SaaS by 2022.

From the above statistic, you can clearly understand the impact SaaS is going to make soon. Now, another technology that is called the future gem by scientists is Chatbot.

So, why not club these two technologies and make a substantial impact on the business?

Taking this idea into perspective, today we will provide you with a list of 4 innovative ways through which you can integrate chatbots into the SaaS startups.

So, let’s get the things started, right now.!

Innovative Ways To Use Chatbot For SaaS Startups

1. Defining The Target Audience

Defining the target audience is extremely critical for any SaaS startup. That’s where a chatbot can be helpful to you. There are mainly two ways of finding out the target audience:

Broad Targeting

Narrow Targeting

The chatbot will ask the right question to each people and help you to collect valuable information which you can use to latter on to find out the target audience. From this analysis, you can also build personas. Chatbots can also help to collect valuable insight about the audience.

2. Capturing Qualify Leads

Capturing qualify leads is vital for any Saas startup. For that purpose, the role of chatbot comes into the picture. You don’t want to spend a lot of time in gaining a low-quality lead.

Instead of a traditional method, implement chatbot in your strategy. It will help you to not only save time but also gain a high-quality lead for your business.

The chatbot will ask qualifying questions to the audience and know their pain point. Based on that analysis, it will offer appropriate service option to them. So, the chance of converting a lead to the customer becomes exceptionally high.

3. Construct A Community

There is a simple rule in any business. To get something of high value, you need to provide something that adds value to the audience.

Now, one of the best ways to do that is by constructing a community. Over the years, some of the most successful SaaS companies have implemented this thing & found great success as well.

For that purpose, you can make use of chatbots. It will help you to attract the users and build a long-term relationship with them.

They can manage customers with care. Later on, they can become your paid subscribers.

4. Sell Products/Services

Many SaaS businesses want instantaneous results. They want to wind up the sales cycle in 2-3 hours or so. To achieve this thing, you need to build a strong repo with your audience.

That’s where the role of chatbots comes into the picture. They can provide the audience with a whitepaper, e-book or any exclusive content which can educate the audience.

Once you educate the audience and know their requirements, you can quickly sell them your products. So, chatbot can handle the tough part of the sales cycle, i.e. to attract the customers & SaaS company can enjoy its results, i.e. increase in ROI & revenue.

Conclusion

Nowadays when there is a massive trend of SaaS technology in the global market, it becomes for all the businesses to adopt this thing as soon as possible.

However, with so many SaaS startups opening every day or the other, the challenge is to be stand out from the rest. That’s where the role of Chatbot comes into play.

By integrating chatbot into SaaS, you can achieve next level results. Taking this into consideration, here we have provided a list of innovative ways to use chatbots in SaaS business.

If you’ve any question or suggestion in mind, feel free to ask them in the comment section. Thank You.!

Harikrishna Kundariya, a marketer, developer, IoT, ChatBot & Blockchain savvy, designer, co-founder, Director of eSparkBiz Technologies, a ChatBot Development Company. His 8+ experience enables him to provide digital solutions to new start-ups based on IoT and ChatBot.

Chatbot stock photo by Wright Studio/Shutterstock