So you have decided on creating an eLearning course? Or are you still exploring ideas?

Well, whatever case, you wouldn’t want the final project to fail, right? But then, there’s a bunch of reasons that cause eLearning courses to fail.

In this post, we are talking about those reasons and how you can keep them at bay.

So, buckle up. Here we go.

1. Lack of Planning

You aren’t planning on creating a 100 kb infographic that you can use the hit and trial approach with. This has to be a sizey eLearning course which will take a lot more time and effort to build and to upgrade as well.

And thus, if you don’t plan adequately before starting development, you may have to spend hours and hours refurbishing and updating the program after it’s completed.

It sounds like a waste of time, doesn’t it?

It surely does, and so you should make sure that you don’t fall for it.

How?

Create a plan for how you want your course’s design to be. How the content should look. The topics that it’s going to cover along with a comprehensive flow for learners.

2. Your eLearning Course’s Content Can’t Fulfill Its Learners’ Needs

One of the most common reasons why your eLearning course may fail is that it can’t do what it’s meant to do, i.e., add value to its learners’ lives.

Keeping the extreme cases aside, this generally happens when course developers don’t create content that’s specific to their audience’s learning requirements.

For example, you may be creating an eLearning course on “how to write a high converting ebook” and fail to address challenges that your learners may have to face.

Basically, your eLearning course can’t win if it goes vague about the topic itself. So, make sure that doesn’t happen.

3. Your Course Can’t Be Accessed Across Different Devices

Yes, multi-device usability matters a great deal while launching an eLearning program.

Think about it. Your learners may be travelling. Or in the office. Or at a restaurant waiting for their friend or colleague. Or in a place where they can’t otherwise access their PC but still want to consume your eLearning content.

Not having a multi-device accessible training program will become a headache in such cases. In fact, learners may as well feel the need for learning from a trainer that offers universal device access.

And we know how you wouldn’t want that.

So, use eLearning tools that help you create a course that can be accessed flawlessly across all devices.

To make it easy, you can also get in touch with mobile learning providers. They are professionals and know everything about mobile learning and how it can be successfully implemented.

4. Not Prioritizing Practicals

Many times course developers create an excellent eLearning course, compiling every bit of information that’s essential; apart from the practical knowledge.

And in the end, it goes down too.

It’s obvious. If your eLearning course talks too much book but doesn’t guide its learners on how to implement that knowledge through practise sessions, quizzes, etc., it’s performance and value will suffer. Read it to know more

So, make sure your course doesn’t lack this crucial element. Practicals are important for eLearning, and you must make use of them.

Final words

While creating an eLearning course from scratch, trainers and developers may make certain mistakes. Sometimes out of inexperience and sometimes out of an easy-going approach.

In both cases, results suffer.

With this post, we tried to change that. Here you read about four eLearning mistakes that can pull down your course’s performance.

Hopefully, this was helpful.

