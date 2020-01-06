According to Venngage, lead generation is a priority among 85% of B2B marketers. Unfortunately, only one in ten of these marketers are satisfied with their lead generation efforts. And the top two reasons behind this are low-quality content and using the wrong strategy to generate leads.

Webinars have changed the game when it comes to delivering high-quality content and generating leads. And you feel like you can do more to increase the number of leads you get from each webinar that you host. But you feel stuck.

You’re delivering your best content, hosting webinars often, and encouraging more people to show up, but it’s not as effective as you expect.

While this feels frustrating, there’s still a way around it. And in this post, we’re going to cover four tips that you can start implementing immediately to generate more leads from each webinar you host.

1. Influencer Marketing

It’s easy to feel like a nobody once you’ve hit a plateau in terms of the number of people you can reach and convince to attend your webinar. The cost of paid ads is increasing, so you need to find a way to survive. And that’s where influencer marketing comes in.

Working with influencers helps you leverage the trust that their large audience has in them–something that’s hard to come by in paid advertising.

Nowadays, you can find influencers in every niche from beauty to SaaS to travel:

Take me, for example, I run a marketing blog focused on starting a blog in 2019 and beyond:

Source

Because I write about a wide variety of marketing topics and have over 175K monthly readers, I receive sponsorship and influencer marketing opportunities all the time… which doesn’t necessarily mean that I take them.

For example, I could work with a project management platform like Monday.com as an influencer and write about how I use the platform to manage tasks for my blog and delegate certain tasks to my team:

In fact, I recommend them on my project management software post. The key to influencer marketing is that it provides value to both audiences. For example, I’d never recommend or promote any tool that I haven’t personally vetted myself and know will provide value to my readers.

I’m sure you’ve seen this in action too. Ever signed up for email updates or a lead magnet from a marketing guru? After a few months, didn’t they ask you to sign up for a “friend’s” webinar? That’s influencer marketing in action.

You’re not alone… I’ve signed up for a couple of webinars too.

According to GetVoIP, the best thing to do is use predictive lead scoring to analyze the quality of your leads or “score” them.

Can you imagine the difference in score between cold traffic and those that are warm to your offer thanks to an influencer campaign?

Another way you could partner with influencers is to form more indirect affiliate opportunities. For example, say you’re a service provider and run a marketing agency and a company like Beaconstac approaches you.

But this time, it’s not for a sponsored blog post or promoting something to your email list. Another option is to partner with those who are already serving clients in your target market.

For example, a company like Beaconstac could partner with directors of agencies serving local based businesses who would benefit from their location based QR codes to enhance customer experience.

But, to do this well and get the results you’re looking for, you need to create a solid influencer marketing plan.

It will guide you on how to choose the right influencers to work with and how to engage them before asking for their help in promoting your webinar.

2. Automate webinar sign-ups

Unless you always have access to all the resources you need, creating and hosting new webinars regularly is expensive. So a viable option is preparing and recording evergreen webinars and scheduling replays.

You only pay for that webinar and produce it once, then enjoy the benefits at a fraction of this cost by using it indefinitely to generate leads.

To reap these benefits, however, you’ll need to make it easier for people to sign up and watch the webinar at a convenient time. This works well if most of your attendees are from different time zones.

Use a better calendar scheduling tool like Woven to automate your webinar sign up process:

Source

Using this, you’ll have leads sign-up for your webinar, and it will remind them to show up for the webinar, ensuring you have higher attendance rates.

3. Use drip sequences

There are three different types of people who register for your webinars:

Those who will show up live (or watch the replay) Those who aren’t sure whether they will attend Those who won’t attend

And research by GoTo Webinar reveals that 78% of webinars have less than 50 attendees, meaning that few people attend the webinars they sign up for.

While there’s very little you can do to make sure that everyone who registers for your webinar shows up, you can still improve your attendance rate by convincing those who are sitting on the fence to attend.

Here’s how:

Use a tool like Right inbox and set up a drip sequence to educate those who sign up for your webinar on what to expect to learn like this one does below:

That way, your audience doesn’t have to guess whether or not it’s worth attending. They’ll know exactly what to expect and show up ready to learn.

Your drip sequence should run for at least 5-7 days to build up excitement in the days leading to the webinar. Besides, given that 281.1 billion emails were sent and received in 2018, you’re fighting for their attention in a crowded inbox, so you need to show up often to remain on top of their minds.

The good news? According to Xo Agency, people who actually read your drip emails have a 119% increase in click-through rate. See why I recommend it?

If you’re not sure how to calculate your click-through rate, check out this helpful resource on lead generation where it gives the exact formula.

You also want to create a drip sequence that goes out to those who registered but never showed up for the webinar with tidbits of what they missed.

Plus, remember to include a link to a page where they can watch the replay.

Here’s an example of one I received recently:

Doing this will help you build credibility and earn their trust. Bottom line? Be sure to provide value in every email.

By doing this, you’ll also overcome the objections they have about showing up for the webinar hence increase your attendance rates.

4. Repurpose your webinar content

The webinars you host allow you to reach an audience segment that prefers watching videos. What about those who prefer tuning in to listen to content?

That’s where podcasting comes in.

According to Statista, 32% of U.S adults tuned in to listen to a podcast in the past month, and weekly consumption is increasing.

Repurposing part of your webinar content and sharing it on podcasts allows you to reach more people.

The show notes in each podcast show have links that point towards your webinar registration page; hence, the listeners can visit and sign up for your webinar.

Start by identifying relevant podcasts and reach out to the hosts with three ideas you can speak about as a guest. As you do this, you will be building your credibility and passively building your audience.

Let’s say that you’re in the VPN services niche like Cooltechzone:

Source

You could reach out to podcasts related to cybersecurity or remote workers by doing a simple search:

Ideally, you want to find shows that match your target audience. Remote workers would probably work great in this case as most often, they need a VPN provider to secure their internet connection when working from home or public spaces.

Once you start hosting your shows, continue repurposing your webinars and upload them to Spotify to help more people find and listen to the content you share.

Source

But don’t just stop there. As I talk about posting hosting on my blog, I highly recommend starting a blog of your own to repurpose this content even further for those who prefer to read it.

According to GIST, one of the top marketing strategies in 2020 is to invest in content marketing and create in-depth content.

Don’t believe me? Check out the numbers below:

Source

In short, the more mediums you can be present, the better. Remember, meet the customers where they are.

Conclusion

As you try to get more leads from your webinars, you want to use the same amount of effort and time commitment to achieve this. And the tips we’ve talked about here help you do exactly that.

At first, it might seem like a lot of work, but you will get used to implementing them, meaning that you will be doing more with less. Think about the number of leads you’re planning to generate from your next webinar.

Which of these tips do you think will help you achieve that goal?

Adam Enfroy writes about how to scale your blog like a startup to 175,000 monthly readers at www.adamenfroy.com. He launched his blog in 2019 and started generating over $35,000/month in revenue within 9 months. He wants to teach new bloggers how to start a blog and do the same.

You can follow him on Facebook, Twitter, on Instagram.

Webinars stock photo by GaudiLab/Shutterstock