By Siya Carla

While maintaining legacy application is proving to be complex and costly, the new technologies are consistently making the news.

The trend urges the modern organizations to adopt next-generation technologies, like the Cloud, AI, AR, and VR. According to a survey by Capgemini, business leaders are willing to explore application modernization, means in near future employees would be able to use the latest technology to perform their everyday tasks.

If you are one among the organizations dependent on mobile applications to perform your routine business activities, then it is time for you to re-strategize your business processes and contact a reliable mobile application development company to find the scope of including advanced technologies into the business.

Why You Need Mobile Application Modernization?

According to Tom Nolle, president of CIMI Corp, “Modernization is a description of what you’re doing in response to some stimulus. You have to go back and look at the question of what’s doing the stimulating.” He further elaborates the two primary stimuli that drive application modernization, which are:

Changing the application because you need to enhance productivity Changing the application because its managing cost is extensive

Managing outdated, complex, and redundant apps are far too expensive, which consumes up to 80% of the IT budget. However, many organizations get intimidated by the risks of change management and continue with the legacy apps. But the decision drags them behind in the competition.

Dale Vecchio, research vice president at Gartner, emphasizes three key approaches to modernization:

Noninvasive Modernization: Using the internally-focused application like an Intranet to use it new ways. Invasive Modernization: This involves writing the entire application once again on a new platform. For example, if you have a website, you can make the website more usable for your customers and employees. If you are using a service app within your company, you can enhance its features, provided the mobile app development company wisely add the features, making it easy to use and to engage. Package Migration: It means replacing the application with another application.

Since there are many factors involved in determining what approach you choose, some of which includes cost, organization size, business requirements, vision, and change management efficacy, you need a lot of consultation that you can get from an application development company.

According to Capgemini’s Tolido, most of the businesses are extending their applications with social and mobile interfaces, which is a popular application modernization trend.

And if you are strongly determined to move ahead with your app modernization initiatives, here are a few tips that will help you throughout. These tips cover the following modernization approach:

Improve Existing : Redesign the legacy system to improve efficiency. If you already have a website, improve the structure and add functionality to make it more customer-centric, usable, and updated.

: Redesign the legacy system to improve efficiency. If you already have a website, improve the structure and add functionality to make it more customer-centric, usable, and updated. Duct-Tape : These are basically small fixes with new technology, like adding an API or plugin to enhance the functions.

: These are basically small fixes with new technology, like adding an API or plugin to enhance the functions. Gradual Replacement : Component by component modernization involves changing the entire IT structure but with focus on the most recent requirements.

: Component by component modernization involves changing the entire IT structure but with focus on the most recent requirements. Total transformation: Entirely switching to a new application, technology, and platform to meet the new and future needs.

4 Critical Tips to Achieve Mobile App Modernization

Dive into this essential list of tips to gain the understanding of mobile app modernization best practices.

Embracing SOA (Service-Oriented-Architecture)

Many companies are using legacy applications, the code of which has been written decades ago in COBOL. Developers can bridge the gap between legacy applications and trending technologies by embracing the SOA (Service-Oriented-Architecture), usually reaching to the cloud, as the time required for deployment is comparatively less.

Using the underlying code as much as possible can help organizations save time and reduce the cost of maintaining IT resources. Where reusing the code can fix the issue for some time, the developers can use this period to bring the IT assets up to the mark.

2. Using Application Program Interfaces (APIs)

Being old does not mean technology has lost its value. If your legacy system is able to meet your business requirements, the best thing to do at the moment IS to integrate the existing application with the latest technology. Besides, it can also save you the initial cost of replacing the technology.

You can use APIs to functions of your legacy systems to modernize the mobile application. These interfaces come in different sizes and layers such as:

Unlocking data from systems (System APIs)

Composing data into processes (Process APIs)

Delivering an experience (Experience APIs)

A robust API infrastructure is needed to plug data, applications, and systems. Contact your mobile app development company to renovate your legacy systems using APIs.

3. DALs (Data Access Layers) for Simplified Access to Stored Data

DAL is a layer of a computer program that makes data stored in databases, such as entity-relational database, accessible simpler. It is a bridge between Object Access Layer (OAL) that generates general statements and a data store provider that is used for connection to individual data stores. DAL offers a set of methods, allowing unified access to data stores from OAL.

You can modify this, and deploy business intelligence, data intelligence, or artificial solution, ensuring not to affect the business layer.

4. Replacing the Entire Application

If the cost and complexity of the legacy system are affecting your business, this is the best time to extend your horizons and find out innovative solutions to modernize your business processes and realize the expected productivity results. Today, most of the legacy application modernization is about migration to cloud apps. However, not every tool is perfect for every business.

You can explore the latest technology like Artificial Intelligence, Augmented Reality, and Virtual Reality based applications to innovate your business process and achieve the benefits of advanced technologies.

Bottom Line Considerations

Each modernization approach has its own applicability and benefits. Enterprises have to consider their business requirements, state of existing architecture, and risk appetite before making the decision. Besides, they can choose multiple strategies to determine the optimal approach and a move-forward roadmap.

Mobile application stock photo by Diana Grytsku/Shutterstock