Here are four common allergens that are found in offices along with some possible solutions.

Food

By Meghan Belnap

Allergens can cause minor to serious allergic reactions for your office workers. To help keep your employees’ allergies in check, you can take certain precautions that will help create a safer working environment.

Your staff may be susceptible to food allergies during potlucks or other office parties where food is served. Certain foods might include ingredients that can cause adverse reactions, and some employees may not be aware that the foods contain these ingredients. Nuts, dairy products and tomato products are some of the biggest food culprits for allergies, and it’s best to advise your employees to inform all staff members of the ingredients in the foods that they bring.

Mold

Mold sensitivity can often lead to allergic reactions that cause skin and respiratory problems. You may not be aware of mold growing in your walls and other unseen areas, and having any presence of mold in your office can put your staff at risk. Having your plumbing checked regularly can help you identify water leaks in pipes or other fixtures that can generate mold growth from the moisture. Waterproof lay in ceiling tile can also keep moisture that contributes to mold growth from forming.

Dust

Dust isn’t always easy to see and often forms in thin layers on shelves, desks and stacks of paper. Computer keyboards and mice can also accumulate a lot of dust, and this allergen can easily be transferred from employees’ hands to their mouths and eyes, which can further trigger allergic reactions. Regular cleanings can keep dust formation under better control. Compressed air dusters that emit bursts of air from cans work great for cleaning keyboards and desks.

Cleaning Solutions

Employees with chemical sensitivities may have allergic reactions from the cleaners that are used to sanitize your office. Chlorine and other harsh cleaners can be especially bad for allergy sufferers. Instead of using solutions that contain potentially dangerous synthetic chemicals, you can try using green cleaning products that are made with natural hypoallergenic ingredients. If you hire professional cleaners to do your office cleaning, there are many cleaning companies nowadays that are committed to using green cleaning products that cause fewer allergic reactions.

Your employees shouldn’t have to worry about allergy flareups when they come to work. You can do your part as a boss by finding ways to limit allergen exposure to keep your entire staff out of harm’s way.

Allergens stock photo by HBRH/Shutterstock