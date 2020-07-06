COVID-19 is affecting businesses across the planet. It is causing many to accept the “new normal” of operating their business remotely. Many business functions are being improved thanks to AI solutions. But how exactly can AI improve remote business functions, especially during a pandemic? AI is able to help business owners keep up with supply and demand. It also is great at performing back office tasks, verifying documents and identity, and even providing medical support. These are simply four of the ways AI can improve remote business during the pandemic. Read on to find out how.

Using AI to Match Supply and Demand

Businesses are more interested than ever in matching demand and supply. The ability to do this successfully will be a factor in determining which businesses are most successful at remote service.

Thankfully, we live in an information society where there is unlimited external data available at the touch of a button. AI solutions can examine external data and identify future areas of demand. We accept that the COVID-19 pandemic is without precedent. Enterprises will need to make sure that the information they use represents the reality on the ground when identifying spending patterns.

Performing Back Office Tasks

One of the primary benefits of AI is that it can automate certain high-priority but tedious tasks, such as back office tasks. Back office tasks are things like canceling orders, issuing refunds, or ordering new credit cards. Although these tasks can become repetitive and easy for human workers to forget, AI cognitive assistants can handle many of these tasks easily.

If a task becomes too complex for the AI, it can seamlessly hand it off to a work at home human agent to manage. This allows manpower to be directed at challenging problems that add value, while delegating a repetitive task to robotic process animation. If the COVID-19 crisis continues and a recession or depression becomes a reality, it is likely that AI cognitive assistants will take on a greater role in back office tasks.

Verifying Documents and Identity

Artificial intelligence does an excellent job at document identity and verification. For example, a security company that needs entity extraction to verify an employee’s identity during the onboard process may forgo human checkers in favor of an AI. The AI can then identify document types and legitimacy and verify that the image on the document matches the face of the future employee. These sort of verification tasks are easily handled by AIs.

Providing Medical Support

The COVID-19 crisis has placed unbelievable pressure on the health system. In certain cities, the health system has been on the verge of collapse. AI may serve as a temporary buffer, allowing noncritical ailments to be diagnosed. This will allow medical professionals and healthcare businesses more time to focus on critical cases, be them from the pandemic or another source.

There are several tech companies that have created or are testing AI based health apps. These have been beneficial in diagnosing patient issues using clinically tested and endorsed diagnosis procedures. When face-to-face interactions between patients and hospital staff are reduced, it minimizes the risk of spreading infection.

AI is already being used in many fields to improve efficiency, increase safety, and free up human assets. Undoubtedly, we will see that the use of AI is sped up in response to the challenges the pandemic is presenting.

Brooke Chaplan is a freelance writer and blogger. She lives and works out of her home in Los Lunas, New Mexico. She loves the outdoors and spends most of her time hiking, biking, and gardening. For more information, contact Brooke via Facebook at facebook.com/brooke.chaplan or Twitter @BrookeChaplan

